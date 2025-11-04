ARCON, others call for gender inclusion in Africa’s marketing communications landscape

Chief Executive Officer of Entod Marketing, Iquo Ukoh (left); ARCON Director General, Olalekan Fadolapo; NIMN President, Bolajoko Bayo-Ajayi; AAAN President, Lanre Adisa, and convener of WIMCA, Joshua Ajayi, at the WIMCA 2025 held in Lagos… recently.

Members of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) have unanimously called for gender inclusion in the nation’s marketing communications industry, where women can grow, thrive and soar in their careers.

They spoke at the 2025 edition of the Women in Marketing and Communications Conference and Awards (WIMCA) held in Lagos recently.

Themed, “Bloom, boom, zoom: The pursuit of excellence,” NIMN President Bolajoko Bayo-Ajayi, observed, “I have never seen such a massive number of women in marketing and communications gathered in one place.

WIMCA is not only the largest gathering of women professionals in Africa; it’s also one of the most impactful platforms igniting passion, confidence, and ambition. This platform has become a movement that propels women toward attaining enviable heights in marketing, communications, and management.”

Speaking in a similar vein, AAAN President and Chairman of the Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG), Lanre Adisa, stated, “I’m truly impressed by how rich and impactful WIMCA has become. It’s an event every female professional who wants to progress in marketing and communications should not miss.

The energy, ideas, and collaborations here are invaluable.”

On his part, Director General, ARCON, Olalekan Fadolapo, said WIMCA would continue to shape future of the marketing communications ecosystem.

To him, “I congratulate the convener and his team for putting together such a well-organised event that is shaping the future of professionals in the industry. I will always be available to assist in any way I can to ensure that these laudable goals WIMCA is driving remain successful.”

In her keynote address, quintessential marketing advisor and Chief Executive Officer Entod Marketing, Iquo Ukoh, urged professionals to embrace culture of excellence as a personal creed.

To her, “the pursuit of excellence is what separates the good from the truly great. Excellence is a choice, an identity, and a mindset shift.”

Convener of WIMCA, Joshua Ajayi, noted, “over the years, WIMCA has built a reputation as one of the most impactful platforms igniting passion, confidence and ambition among women professionals. We have become a movement that propels women towards attaining enviable heights in marketing, communications and management.”

Concerning the theme, Ajayi stated, “to Bloom is to grow and find your voice. To Boom is to thrive and make an impact. And to Zoom is to soar — to take that leap to the next level of leadership. This year, we’re connecting those dots, from the blooming career of a young professional to that explosive stage where she’s ready to conquer new frontiers.”

The highlight of the event was the recognition of 50 most influential women in marketing and communications.