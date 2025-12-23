‘Brands must leverage customer service for improved RoI’

Business leaders have restated need for professionals to maximise impactful customer service for improved Returns on Investment

They spoke at the Customer Service Standard Magazine Awards held in Lagos recently. Themed, “Achieving impactful customer service: The strategic roles of business leaders, some of the professionals that spoke with The Guardian include, Head Credit Risk Addoser Finance, Ajiboye Raphael; Chief Executive Officer of Prospera Finance, Umesegha Joshua Obinna;Chief Executive Officer Hedge Point Security Services Limited Afolabi Olatunji and Chief Executive Officer Entourage Integrated Trust Limited Seyi Asagun.

To Raphael, customer is key and exemplary services must be given to them, both internal and external.Saying customer service is not a department, but rooted in operational DNA of any organisation, Obinna insisted every member of staff must have the ability to attend to their needs and interests.

Olatunji on his part described customers as lifelong blood of every business. To him, “without customer, you don’t have a business One customer can lead you to twenty others.”

Speaking in a similar vein, Asagun said business leaders must speak customer’s language and know their needs.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman Awards committee, Camnil Chineme, noted, “today’s event is geared towards encouraging greater creativity and more importantly applauding world class customer engagement and effective marketing strategy and tools that deliver results.”

He added. “the second edition celebrates leaders of leaders, who have moved from one conquest to another with awe and sometimes apprehension. Leaders that have confronted the challenges and the vicissitude of building brands with the heart of a lion.”

SUNU Health emerged most customer focused HMO of the Year.Receiving the award, the Managing Director/CEO of SUNU Health, Patrick Korie, said, “clinching the ‘Most Customer-Focused Health Insurance Company of the Year award is not just an honour; it is a validation of the core philosophy that drives every member of the SUNU Health team. We believe that healthcare is fundamentally a service industry, and our success is measured by the well-being and satisfaction of our enrollees.”