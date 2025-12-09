BrandXchange unveils Citizens Score Card for MDAs

The organisers of the Consumers Value Awards (CVA) recently unvelled the Citizens Score Card (CSC)—a new framework reflecting citizens’ perceptions of key government institutions.

Chief Executive Officer of BrandXchange and CVA convener Akonte Ekine noted, “consumers began listing government agencies alongside brands for consideration. This inspired us to examine the public sector closely and introduce a dedicated category.”

To Ekine. “the Citizens Score Card provides Nigerians with a unique opportunity to evaluate government agencies through their votes. It benchmarks institutions against one another, offering insight into how each contributes to the broader conversation around Brand Nigeria.

Seven institutions made it to the inaugural nomination list.

They are: Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); National Orientation Agency (NOA); Public Complaints Commission (PCC); Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

Ekine added that this is the first time in four years that government agencies have featured in the CVA voting categories.