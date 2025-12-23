Communications firm launches brand clarity engine for SMEs

As part of efforts aimed at empowering the nation’s growing community of entrepreneurs and small business owners, Culture Communications Limited, a leading Nigerian creative agency, has announced the launch of Culture QuickWins a lean, fast, and affordable brand clarity engine built to deliver actionable strategy and creative direction.

Group Managing Director of Culture Communications Limited, Abayomi Benson, disclosed, “after over 15 years of helping major brands like Trophy Lager, KFC, Philips, Ami Seasoning, and DKT connect deeply with their audiences, Culture Communications is bringing its expertise closer to the SME and startup segment, where innovation often thrives despite limited resources.”

To Benson, most small businesses can’t afford big agencies, but they still deserve big ideas.

Saying Culture QuickWins was created to democratise access to high-quality strategy and insight, he added, it’s our way of giving serious entrepreneurs a clear path forward: fast, affordable, and effective.”

Speaking further, he added that the firm is a digital-first service designed for founders, startups, and SMEs seeking instant clarity and direction for their brands.

“We call it Big Agency Thinking for Small Businesses,” Benson added. “Every QuickWin we deliver moves a business from confusion to clarity, and from potential to performance. The launch of Culture QuickWins aligns with Culture Communications’ commitment to democratising strategy and building capacity within Nigeria’s creative economy.”

By merging AI-powered insight with human creativity, the platform gives Nigerian entrepreneurs access to agency-level thinking at a fraction of traditional costs — without losing quality, cultural depth, or speed.

“Every great business starts with a moment of clarity,” said Benson. “QuickWins was built to make that moment accessible to everyone.”

Founded in 2010, Culture Communications Limited is one of the nation’s leading integrated advertising and communications agencies.

Guided by its brand promise; AI-Powered. Culture-Driven. Always Impactful. Culture Communications continues to lead innovation at the intersection of creativity, technology, and strategy.