Industry leaders pay tributes to Marketing Edge Publisher, John Ajayi

Dentsu Nigeria, This Day Alumni Association and other marketing communications professionals have paid tributes to founder and publisher of Marketing Edge John Ajayi. Ajayi passed on December 10, 2025. He was aged 62.

A statement by Corporate Communications Manager, Dentsu Nigeria, Olalekan Raji described Ajayi’s passing as a huge loss to the nation’s advertising and marketing industry.

Describing him as a friend and leader who was passionate about development of the marketing communications industry, Raji added Ajayi left behind a legacy of unmatched impact and service to the industry.

To him, “he was an instrumental pillar for the nation’s media and integrated marketing communications industry. He was a respected journalist, media veteran, will be remembered as one of the most influential figures that have profoundly shaped the marketing communications industry.”

Similarly, the Group Executive Chairman & CEO of Media-Fuse Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Chris Okeke, in his personal tribute to Ajayi, described the late publisher as a man of honour and integrity whose career was dedicated to celebrating industry professionals, elevating industry standards, promoting excellence and innovation.

Emeka noted Ajayi’s personality embodied trust, integrity in the media and marketing industry as well as respect for stakeholders across media, agency, corporate and the business community in Nigeria.

Okeke recalled, “he was a very calm man; he was disciplined and demonstrated true commitment to professional standards. Ajayi was a very calm and kind-hearted man. His demise has left a big vacuum in the industry. We will truly miss him.”

Similarly, a statement by the President of This Day Alumni Association, Tony Onyima, described Ajayi’s death as “a significant blow to the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the Nigerian media, and the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) industry.”

Ajayi, he noted, was an esteemed member of the This Day family. He further recalled, “during his years at This Day, he distinguished himself as a gifted journalist—first as a staff writer and later as State House Correspondent. He brought uncommon diligence, depth, and innovation to every assignment. It was at This Day that he anchored the Media Page, an initiative that showcased his foresight and his passion for elevating industry standards. “We remain proud that part of his illustrious journey was nurtured within This Day newsroom.”