Katherine Nathan to release book ‘Forty Four,’ December 18

Author, speaker, entrepreneur and influential faith communicator, Katherine Nathan, will present her new book – ‘Forty Four’ on December 18, 2025 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel Victoria Island.

Forty Four is a raw and faith-anchored story centered on the forty four hours Katherine spent with her newborn child who passed shortly after birth.

This book captures the depth of her grief as well as the quiet work of restoration that followed.

Katherine has described the experience as, “the darkest season I have ever walked through and also the place where I learned that God does not leave even when everything feels broken.”

The book expands on the emotional, mental and spiritual journey she faced.

She speaks openly about strained relationships, moments of deep confusion and the sense of distance she felt from God. Yet the core of Forty Four is restoration. The book shows how God remained present in her pain and rebuilt the parts of her that sorrow had shaken.

At the same event Katherine will introduce her new book See Him, a work that helps wives understand the steady and often quiet language of love that many men express.

She will also unveil Daily Dose of Faith, a devotional designed to strengthen prayer and scripture study with daily guided verses and prayer points.

All of Katherine Nathan’s recently written and published books – See Him, Forty Four and Daily Dose of Faith can all be pre-ordered on her personal website – Katherinenathan.com

Katherine Nathan is also the founder of Plan-itt Limited – an event planning company, and Sunset Drinks – a healthy drink brand, and has built a vibrant online platform through honest conversations on faith, marriage, purpose and social issues.

Her YouTube page features her Letter to My Younger Self series along with the Faith Series and the Becoming Series.

Katherine also encouraged the public to join the live stream on her YouTube channel.