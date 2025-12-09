Misty Glam unveils bold disability-inclusion projects for 2026

Misty Glam Company, organisers of Nigeria’s first Albinism Advocacy Pageant, has announced two landmark initiatives aimed at advancing disability inclusion across Africa.

The organisation, formerly an inclusive commercial modelling agency, is expanding its portfolio into advocacy-driven creativity and talent management.

Led by its creative director and cultural strategist, Misturah “Misty” Abisola Owolabi, the company is set to debut a disability-inclusion digital learning platform and a pioneering Disability Runway Show in 2026.

The twin projects, according to the agency, are designed to strengthen representation, promote equity, and widen opportunities for individuals across diverse abilities.

The Disability-Inclusion App, described as an interactive learning and support ecosystem, will cater to both disabled and non-disabled users. For the general public, the platform will offer courses, training modules, and tools to enhance disability awareness and inclusive practices. Disabled users will have access to community support networks, educational resources, job opportunities, creative pathways, and mental wellness tools — a move the company says bridges the gap between learning and empowerment.

Similarly, the Disability Runway Show is positioned as a groundbreaking fashion and advocacy event. Through its Advocacy Pageant Network, Misty Glam Company plans to host a runway show featuring disabled models and creatives from within Nigeria and beyond. The initiative aims to challenge long-standing industry norms while celebrating beauty, identity, and representation. It builds on the company’s previous work in spotlighting marginalised communities, such as the Albinism Advocacy Pageant and its International Albinism Awareness Day documentary projects.

Speaking on the vision behind the new initiatives, founder Misturah Abisola Owolabi said: “We’re building more than events and platforms, we’re building infrastructure for inclusion. Creativity can open doors, but only if everyone has access to the room.”

She added that the company remains committed to pushing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Quality Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Innovation and Infrastructure, and Reduced Inequalities.

Both projects are expected to roll out in phases throughout 2026, with ongoing partnerships involving disability advocates, industry experts, creatives, and technology collaborators. The company also revealed that it is welcoming sponsorships from brands seeking to strengthen their commitment to inclusivity.