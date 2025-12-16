NBC, NCC meet, strengthen regulatory ties

NBC Director-General, Charles Ebuebu (left); and Executive Vice Chairman NCC, Aminu Maida, during the former's visit to NCC office.

AS part of efforts aimed at strengthening collaborative ties, the Management of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), led by the Director General, Charles Ebuebu, recently visited the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts between the two regulatory bodies responsible for shaping the nation’s communication and broadcasting landscape.

In his remarks, Ebuebu noted that the rapid convergence of broadcasting and telecommunications’ technologies have made closer cooperation between both agencies more critical than ever.

Speaking further, he highlighted need for harmonised regulatory approaches in areas such as spectrum management, digital broadcasting, content delivery networks, and emerging communication technologies.

In addition, Ebuebu noted that the visit was aimed at deepening institutional ties, enhancing synergy, and exploring opportunities for joint initiatives that would benefit the nation’s media and communications’ ecosystem.

In his response, Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Aminu Maida, commended the NBC management for the visit, even as he reiterated the commission’s commitment to fostering robust and secure communications environment.

He emphasised the importance of working closely with the NBC to address shared challenges, promote innovation, and ensure efficient spectrum utilisation across the broadcasting and telecom sectors.

Both agencies discussed areas of common interest including, strengthening regulatory coordination; addressing emerging issues in digital convergence; enhancing spectrum efficiency; improving capacity-building initiatives; promoting national development through technology and media innovation.

In conclusion, the meeting ended with mutual commitment to create a more structured framework for collaboration, including setting up of joint technical working groups to address key regulatory and operational concerns.

The visit also marks an important step towards enhancing partnership between the two key institutions, ensuring that the nation remains on course with global trends in broadcasting and communications’ regulation.