NBC set to review Broadcasting Code, calls for contributions

Following the evolving developments in the broadcasting landscape, the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has called for contributions towards reviewof The Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Over the years, stakeholders in the broadcasting industry have called for review of the Code. NBC Director General Charles Ebuebu said, “NBC is reviewing the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code to reflect today’s digital realities: streaming platforms, social media, and new technologies.

“We invite broadcasters, creators, scholars, regulators, and every stakeholder in Nigeria’s media ecosystem to share ideas that will shape the future of broadcasting.”

In conclusion. Ebuebu stated. “together, let’s build a broadcasting framework that protects audiences, rewards creativity, and keeps Nigeria ahead of the digital curve.”

Interested contributions are advised to submit their contributions to: The Director-General, NBC, 20 Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Asokoro, Abuja.And email soft copy to: [email protected] | [email protected]