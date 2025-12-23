New City University to establish campus radio, tv stations soon, says Akinfeleye

The Pro-Chancellor, New City University, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, has disclosed that the institution is planning to establish its own campus radio and TV stations as part of efforts to strengthen practical training in media studies while also serving as a platform to foster community engagement.

He stated this at the chancellor’s reception/Christmas party held at the institution premises, adding that the university is awaiting broadcast approval from the regulator.

He said the facilities for the proposed radio and TV stations are being developed to support the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies and by extension, provide students with hands-on experience in broadcasting.

His words: “We are going to replicate what I did in UNILAG Mass Communication in this place. We are going to service our community here in Ayetoro, Lagos, Sagamu, Abeokuta and Ijebu Ode. Our focus is to do many things that other radio stations are not doing and making sure our students have practical sessions in radio and television broadcasting.”

In his remarks, the founder and Chancellor of the university, Akin Akingbesote, described the initiative to establish radio and TV stations as a strategic move to build one of the best media faculties in the country.

He recalled that the idea of setting up the university was driven by the growing number of students seeking admission and the shortage of universities in the country.

To reward academic excellence, Akingbesote announced a major groundbreaking scholarship for exceptional students of the university who graduate with first-class by fully refunding their tuition fees, including accounting students who become a chartered accountant before completing their degree with additional scholarships.

“These are to booster your morale so that you know what you are here for. So please cooperate very well, read your book. When you read your book, then you’ve already get a level in life because without education, there’s a limitation,” he stressed.

While reaffirming the university’s commitment to excellence and scholarship, the Chancellor announced plans to instill entrepreneurship spirit in the students, disclosing that the university is planning to commence a practical ventures such as a bakery and bottled water production in January.