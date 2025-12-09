News platform restates commitment to socially responsible journalism, authentic African stories

Managing Director News Central, Kayode Akintemi has disclosed the platform is committed to socially responsible journalism and telling authentic African stories.

Speaking ahead of the launch of their new broadcast studio in Abuja, he disclosed, “we are committed to excellence and innovation in every area of journalism. This facility will empower our talented team to produce compelling narratives that resonate deeply with our viewers while fostering greater engagement on national and continental issues.”

To him, the new facility marked a significant expansion of the organisation’s footprint and its commitment to delivering authoritative, people-centred journalism across the continent.

The new Abuja studio features cutting-edge technology and advanced production equipment designed to support high-definition news broadcasting, live event coverage, and innovative multimedia storytelling.

With enhanced audio-visual capabilities and a modern, versatile set, News Central aims to deliver more dynamic and immersive content to its growing audience through both traditional and digital platforms.