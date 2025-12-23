NFC, PlotWeaver seek transformation of cinema with AI‑powered storytelling

As part of efforts aimed at transforming storytelling capabilities of the nation”s filmmakers, members of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and PlotWeaver, an AI-powered storytelling technology platform recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

In a statement issued in Abuja recently, NFC said the partnership “is strategic, timely, innovative and will change narratives of storytelling capabilities” of Nigerian filmmakers; just as it marks a new chapter for the country’s burgeoning film industry.

NFC’s Director of Public Affairs, Brian Etuk, in the statement, noted that the partnership offers PlotWeaver a rare opportunity to double down with the drive by the Federal Government, as well as NFC’s commitment to sustain the development of the film industry, through initiatives that will enable Nigerian filmmakers embrace innovative storytelling opportunities powered by Artificial Intelligence.

In addition, the partnership project offers incredible and seamless film development processes, through AI powered innovative storytelling tools to be deployed nationwide; spread across the six geopolitical zones, and made accessible for filmmakers, students of creative studies, emerging talents and film training institutions.

NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Ali Nuhu, in the statement described the partnership as apt, setting the stage for a transformative era in Nigeria’s film industry. “This partnership marks a pivotal shift towards a future where cultural storytelling meets cutting‑edge technology.”

Nuhu said: “This is not just about a software, it is about sovereignty in storytelling and equipping creatives with the power to tell their stories with accuracy, dignity, that resonate beyond Nigeria’s borders.”

The statement quoted Founder and Chief Executive, PlotWeaver, Oluwole Fagbohun, of assuring that the delivery time of the project, which includes securing wider buy-ins, domestic and offshore implementation framework, as well as funding campaign activities that will support the platform deployment, training and capacity‑building timelines for over the next three years; was achievable.

PlotWeaver, with a rollout plan to be announced soon, Fagbohun said, is designed to support filmmakers – from script development, character design, cultural intelligence, market insight, by providing tools that enhance authentic creativity.

Among others, the partnership initiative is intended to introduce AI-driven storytelling infrastructure into the heart of Nigeria’s cinema. It is also a commitment by NFC and PlotWeaver to elevate Nigeria’s global storytelling capabilities, create more investment opportunities and possibilities by promoting the use using intelligent tools, advance local voices, and respect cultural nuances.