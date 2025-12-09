NIPR to explore excellence in public relations

Members of Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) have disclosed all arrangements have been fully concluded for the 2025 Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards (LaPRIGA).

According to the chairman of Lagos NIPR, Samuel Ayetutu, noted, “everything is in place for an exceptional LaPRIGA experience. We are ready to celebrate outstanding individuals, brands and agencies whose influence have shaped the profession and contributed to building trust, credibility and national development.”

Themed, ‘Nox excellentia – Night of excellence’, he added the event promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of glamour, recognition and high-level industry engagement.

To him, “LaPRIGA 2025 is set to welcome the brightest minds and leading organisations in public relations, strategic communication, media and reputation management.”

Widely regarded as the nation’s most distinguished PR recognition platform, LaPRIGA celebrates excellence, innovation, ethical professionalism and creative brilliance within the communications industry. The 2025 edition features a refreshed award structure that reflects emerging trends, societal impact, digital advancement and the evolving demands of the profession.

The event is scheduled to hold on December 12, 2025, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.