PEA hails Princess Agwu over 15th post-call anniversary

The Management of PEA Group of Companies have congratulated Dr. Priincess Ezinne Agwu on the celebration of her 15th post-call anniversary and six years of distinguished post-doctoral experience.

According them, “For fifteen years, Dr. Agwu has exemplified excellence as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, demonstrating uncommon resilience, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice, advocacy, and societal transformation.”

They stated that her six years of post-doctoral accomplishment further underscore her tireless pursuit of academic depth, legal innovation, and impactful leadership across multiple sectors.

The statement said: “As Founder of the PEA Group, her visionary guidance continues to shape our institutions – driving growth, inspiring excellence, and empowering communities through ground breaking legal, cinematic, humanitarian, and developmental initiatives.

“We celebrate a woman of grace, brilliance, and purpose. We are proud of your journey, your impact, and the legacy you continue to build.”

They congratulated Dr. Princess Ezinne Agwu and wished her greater heights, expanded influence, and unprecedented achievements in the years ahead