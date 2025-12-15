The Guardian’s Ann Godwin wins NMMA Female Reporter of the Year, DMOMA award

Ann Godwin receiving the DMOMA award from former Commissioner for Information and Communications (Rivers State) and ex-Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ibim Semenitari, in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

The Guardian’s South-South Ag Bureau Chief, Ann Godwin, has won the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) Female Reporter of the Year and the Distinguished Media Organisation Merit Award (DMOMA) Media Personality of the Year.

Godwin, an investigative journalist, received the honours on Saturday, December 13, 2025, in recognition of her impactful reporting, particularly an investigative story that exposed systemic rot, fraud and negligence in the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

The report drew the attention of the Federal Government, which intervened within two weeks of publication. The government completed four oxygen manifold plants that had been abandoned for several years, adopted key recommendations from the investigation and equipped the facilities with piping systems. The intervention now covers over 100 hospital beds, enables direct oxygen delivery from manifold plants to patients, and introduces a payment system based on consumption, effectively closing loopholes for oxygen theft and related abuses.

Godwin is an alumnus of the Thomson Reuters Foundation and a fellow of several journalism institutions, including the South African Data Hub community (Orodata Science), the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) under the Report Women Programme, and the Dataphyte Climate Lab. She is recognised for data-driven investigative reporting that has exposed corruption, restored accountability in public institutions and prompted government action.

Her community-based reporting has also amplified underreported issues in the Niger Delta, empowered marginalised and vulnerable groups—particularly women and farmers—and supported litigation efforts, some of which have resulted in landmark court judgments in favour of affected communities.

According to the DMOMA Board of Trustees, the award recognises professionalism, integrity, depth and a body of work that inspires excellence and drives positive changes in society.

Other DMOMA award recipients included the Minister of Works, David Umahi, who won Super Minister of the Year for infrastructure development, and the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, who emerged Most Impactful Health Advocate for her influence in health leadership and policy. Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the senator representing Rivers South-West, was recognised for her strong national action and advocacy for humanity, among other awardees.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the DMOMA Board of Trustees, Dr Ezebunwo Nyeche, said the awards celebrate humanitarian service, leadership, excellence and measurable impact. He noted that, unlike conventional plaques, the DMOMA award is a cultural artefact that symbolises achievement, heritage, identity and value.

“We celebrate visionaries, trailblazers and change-makers whose efforts are shaping a brighter future and paving the way for a progressive society,” Nyeche said.

Also speaking, a member of the DMOMA Board of Trustees and former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Ibim Semenitari, underscored the media’s watchdog role in holding governments and corporations accountable. She commended DMOMA for recognising merit without financial inducement, describing the process as exceptional in a system where many awards are paid for.

On challenges facing journalists, Semenitari cited resource constraints and inducements as key pressures, urging media practitioners to maintain independence and objectivity. “The media must hold government and corporations accountable to the people; that is our calling,” she said.

Responding, Godwin expressed gratitude and humility, attributing her success to the support of her editors and the management of The Guardian. She described the awards as a call to greater responsibility, urging journalists to continue illuminating society’s dark corners in the public interest.

“With these recognitions, I am more determined to deepen my focus on reporting that drives impact and positive change,” she said.

The twin honours came four days after Godwin received a commendation prize (print category) on behalf of the South-South Bureau at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Reporting awards, which celebrate excellence, depth, courage and impactful storytelling in journalism.