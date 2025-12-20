Ministry, Iru Kingdom unveil Oniru Business Day, network

The Lagos State government and Iru Kingdom have concluded plans to host Oniru Business and Cultural Day, just as it has launched Oniru Business Network towards advancing the economic and socio-cultural development of the Kingdom.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the landmark events at the Oniru Palace, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose described the initiative as a strategic response to the need for structure and partnership in driving local economic development.

Her words: “Oniru Business and Cultural Day, holding on February 14, 2026, provides a platform where indigenous and expatriate businesses can showcase their products and services, tell their stories, and connect with clients, investors, and collaborators. It brings government MDAs, financial institutions, development partners, and the private sector together for dialogue that is not abstract, but directed toward solutions for real issues such as access to finance, compliance frameworks, infrastructure, tourism development, local content, digital adoption, and youth employment.

“It provides a cultural anchor, reminding us that development thrives best in environments where people feel respected, included, and seen. According to her, the mandate of her Ministry, under the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda and Lagos State Development Plan 2052 cannot be achieved in isolation, but requires trusted partners across the ecosystem, traditional institutions like the Palace of the Oniru, development finance organisations, business associations, private sector actors, and indeed the media who help shape the narrative and give visibility to credible platforms.”

In his address, His Royal Majesty, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, CON, Abisogun II, Oniru of Iru Kingdom, said the Oniru Business and Cultural Day as well as Oniru Business Network were informed by the need to establish a credible, organised and trusted interface for conversations among stakeholders whose lives, work and aspirations intersect with Iru kingdom, translating same into outcomes while evolving intentions into shared progress.

“The Oniru Business and Cultural Day was never envisioned merely as a ceremonial festival or entertainment gathering. While it celebrates our heritage, vibrancy, and identity, its foundation is entirely strategic. It is a deliberate intervention designed to organise how culture, commerce, community, and governance interact within Iru Kingdom.

The monarch acknowledged Lagos State government under Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and engagement of the Ministry, whose participation reinforces the policy alignment needed to ensure that investment facilitation within the kingdom is structured, transparent, and attuned to Lagos State’s development priorities.