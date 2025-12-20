Ojodu council boss presents N9.8b 2026 ‘budget of sustainability growth for all’ to assembly

The Chairman, Ojodu Local Council Development Area, David Odunmbaku, has presented the 2026 appropriation bill of N9.801 billion to the councils’ legislative arm for approval.

Tagged ‘Budget of Sustainability Growth for All; Investing in Resilient Communities,’ the budget focuses on education, digitalization of the council’s operation, health, youth, agriculture, empowerment, road construction

A breakdown of the budget indicates a capital expenditure of N5,187,249, 379.03 representing 52.4 per cent.

In his speech, Odunmbaku said some of the programmes and projects that will be carried out under the budget includes construction of roads, provision of solar street lights, rehabilitation of primary schools, provision of bursary awards, rehabilitation of Public Health Centres, empowerment of all categories of people, sensitisation, training and seminars on poverty reduction, promotion of clean environment, supports for youths and sports development as well as agric development programmes.He added that all leakages will be blocked by digitalising the council ‘s business permit processes.

“Our vision is to evolve a community that will serve as a model for socio economic and infrastructure. We will enhance transparency and efficiency in Internally Generated Revenue by fully implementing technology driven solutions. We will eliminate leakages and ensure every Kobo collected is accounted for and channeled towards the services of our people.

“The bill is more than just a document of figures, it is a covenant of hope between this administration and the people of Ojodu LCDA. It is a commitment to building resilient communities where sustainable growth is truly for all,”Odunmbaku said.

The Leader of the House, Opeyemi Apatira commended the chairman for putting together a budget that captures the shared resolve to deepen inclusive development and strengthen the resilience of the communities. He said the legislative assembly will scrutinise the budget and give it timely attention.