Residents decry deplorable condition of Baale Animashaun road, seek Sanwo-Olu’s intervention

Residents of Baale Animashaun Road and adjoining estates and streets in Alakuko area of Ijaiye-Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have raised concerns over the worsening state of the major link road, describing its condition as appalling, nightmarish, and a growing threat to safety, health, and local economic activity.

The residents are unanimously calling on Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to prioritise the rehabilitation of Baale Animashaun Road, warning that continued neglect will worsen the economic hardship, safety concerns, and infrastructural decay already affecting the area.

Commenting, a long-time resident, Alhaji Wasiu Salami, lamented the neglect of the road, which he noted serves as a vital alternative route to the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway.

“It’s so sad that Baale Animashaun Road, which is not only the easiest link road and a traffic relief connection to the Lagos–Abeokuta Road but also a major road within Alakuko, is now in appalling condition,” he said.

According to him, deep potholes at several points have made the road almost impassable, damaging vehicles and forcing motorists to avoid the area entirely.

Another resident, Pastor David Bakare, appealed for urgent repairs between Dalemo and Mao junctions, stressing that the road had become completely unmotorable, especially during the rainy season.

“It causes a negative effect on human health due to the potholes everywhere. Business activities along the road corridor are experiencing low patronage, and vehicles wear out in no time. Transportation costs have also become unbearable,” he added, calling on the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to intervene without further delay.

Similarly, Mr. Joshua Bonu described the road as having suffered “gradual degradation and dilapidation for over one year” due to lack of maintenance. “There are potholes everywhere turning into ditches and gorges. Commuters and motorists are really suffering. We are begging the Lagos State government to come help us.”

From the Yusuf-Akinde Estate, Mr. John Ogun emphasised the strategic importance of Baale Animashaun Road, noting that it helps divert traffic from the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway and links residents to adjoining communities.

“The pressure on the road increased during the long period when some sections of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway failed. Since then, the road has been in a very deplorable state with too many failed sections requiring urgent repairs,” he said.

He added that the road’s poor condition has caused frequent vehicle damage and declining patronage for businesses as motorists increasingly avoid the route.

Also sharing his concern, Pastor Matthew Adeleye described the road’s current state as a nightmare for motorists. “The economic importance of the road cannot be brushed aside. It is a major link from Alakuko to Alagbole–Akute–Ojodu Berger. Fixing it will ease traffic on Agege Pen Cinema and Iju Roads,” he said.

He further warned that the road’s disrepair has created security risks, including cases of car snatching at night, as motorists are forced to slow down or maneuver through dangerous potholes.

Highlighting the road’s commercial significance, Mr. Abayomi Oguntuase said Baale Animashaun Road remains one of the longest and busiest commercial corridors within the Ijaiye-Ojokoro LCDA.

“Our vehicles are suffering, mechanics are milking us dry, and transport fares have gone up astronomically. This road has been in a serious state of disrepair and complete abandonment for a very long while now.”