Segun Alabi heads communications unit of Omi Eko project

The Omi Eko Project, a €410 million initiative designed to transform waterway transportation across the Lagos metropolis, has announced the appointment of Dr. Segun Alabi as its new Head of Communications and Media.

Welcoming the appointment, the Special Adviser on Blue Economy to the Governor of Lagos State and Project Coordinator, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, expressed confidence in Dr. Alabi’s capacity to lead the project’s communications function. He noted that Alabi brings extensive experience across communications, media relations, and public affairs.

In his role, Alabi will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive communication strategies, managing media engagement, and promoting the Omi Eko Project’s vision and sustainability objectives.

Speaking on the appointment, Emmanuel said: “Alabi is a highly accomplished Corporate Affairs professional with diverse experience spanning Pay TV, financial services, real estate, business membership organisations, and the manufacturing sector.”

Alabi most recently served as Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), where he led all corporate communications, public affairs, and event management activities. His professional expertise includes reputation management, government relations, corporate social responsibility, stakeholder engagement, public policy advocacy, and social media strategy.

He is widely regarded as a consummate communications professional with a strong ability to manage information strategically for organisational advantage.

Reacting to his appointment, Alabi said: “I am excited to join the Omi Eko Project team. This opportunity is truly a dream come true. While the task ahead is enormous, it is certainly achievable.” Alabi holds a PhD in English from the University of Lagos, with a specialisation in Language Use and Communication.

The Omi Eko Project is a €410 million sustainable water transport initiative aimed at reducing road congestion in Lagos by unlocking the State’s underutilised waterways. The project is supported by the European Union and private sector partners.