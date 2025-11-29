Seinde Signature: Electimuss London to celebrate 10th anniversary in Lagos

Destination Lagos remains a global venue for lifestyle celebrations and Electimuss London, one of the world’s most distinguished niche perfume houses is not missing out on the glitz and glams of the city of excellence as it brings its 10th Anniversary party from the United Kingdom to Lagos Nigeria.



This landmark celebration billed to commence on December 1-3, 2025 will be held in collaboration with Seinde Signature, Nigeria’s leading curator of niche fragrances, known for stocking the most comprehensive collection of luxury perfumes from around the world. Together, these duo great brands are creating a historic multi-city experience that elevates Nigeria’s fragrance culture to global prominence.



For Electimuss London, this collaboration represents more than a celebration, it is a statement. Inspired by the grandeur, grace, and imperial power of ancient Rome, Electimuss London has built a global reputation for creating fragrances that embody luxury, artistry, and timeless sophistication. Their bottles, adorned like Roman generals, symbolise strength, passion, and perfection. By choosing Lagos as the epicenter of its 10th anniversary celebration, Electimuss London affirms Seinde Signature’s status as Nigeria’s preeminent luxury fragrance brand, and indeed, as a trusted global partner in niche perfumery.



Interestingly Electimuss is one of Nigerians’ most sourced and sold-out niche perfumes according to experts in the luxury fragrance field.

However, it may be hard to tell why Nigerians have taken a liking for heavy perfume fragrances as Electimuss – could it be the longevity of the fragrance that measure up to balance the body sweats due the harsh weather condition of the country or the inherent strong personality in the genes of the people?



Responding to this, the General Manager, Marketing and Sales, at Seinde Signature, Oreoluwa Olusola Seinde revealed during the pre-event to announce Electimuss London 10th Anniversary held at the Seinde Signature Head Office in Oriental Hotel Lagos said: “Even in other perfume brands, Nigerians are constantly going for the oud scents, the Fragrance Expert noted. Electimuss fragrance collections resonates with our society first because of its longevity, each scent is over 30 per cent oil concentration which is the highest oil concentration that makes the fragrances last very long and in a climate like Nigeria which is very humid, people need scents that will be strong enough to last very long. Electimus scents contains a lot of oud, sandalwood and darker fragrances. It’s fruity but it still has oud. Also, the presentation- the bottle is very beautiful. It has gold; you know it’s very heavy; when you carry the bottle, you can feel the weight of the luxurious high-quality product. Even the box presentation is very lovely and Nigerians are lovers of attractive packaging.”



The Electimuss London × Seinde Signature anniversary celebration which is sponsored by Opay, according to the CEO Seinde Signature Limited, Seinde Olusola, will be a three-city-tour of scent and sophistication across Nigeria starting from Lagos on December 1st, to Port Harcourt on December 2nd and finale in Abuja on December 3rd 2025. “The celebration opens in Lagos with a 1st-class cocktail soirée at SORA, Trinity Towers, Oniru, Victoria Island. This event promises an evening of glamour and prestige to be attended by celebrities, influencers, tastemakers, industry icons, and VIP guests from Nigeria and beyond. While the fragrance fest continues at Seinde Signature’s Port Harcourt store, deepening the brand’s bond with fragrance enthusiasts and luxury lovers in the South-South region. The grand finale will take place at the newest Seinde Signature Perfume Bar at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja. Spanning 145 square meters of refined opulence, this space redefines the art of perfume retailing. It is the first of its kind in Nigeria, a sensory haven where luxury meets experience, and where customers can indulge in the world’s finest niche fragrances in an atmosphere of pure elegance.”



This partnership between Electimuss London, Seinde Signature, and OPay marks a new chapter in Nigeria’s luxury evolution, one where creativity, excellence, and global collaboration meet to redefine the standard of lifestyle experiences on African soil.