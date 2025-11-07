FIRS to launch new tax reform initiative

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced plans to officially launch the Nigeria Tax Reform Acts on Monday, November 10, 2025, during a Strategic Stakeholder Engagement Session themed “Impact of the New Tax Laws”.

The event marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s fiscal reform agenda and underscores the commitment to building a simpler, fairer, and more efficient tax system that promotes compliance, investment, and sustainable economic growth.

According to the FIRS, the engagement session will bring together a broad range of stakeholders, including senior government officials, policymakers, tax experts, development partners, civil society organizations, and private-sector leaders, to review the operational framework of the new Acts and deliberate on their wider implications for national development.

The session will feature keynote and technical presentations by some of Nigeria’s foremost experts in taxation and public finance. These include Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms; Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, former Executive Chairman of FIRS and CEO of Compliance Professionals; Matthew Gbonjubola, Coordinating Director at FIRS; and Tayo Koleoso, Chief of Staff at FIRS.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Director of Taxpayer Services, Dr. Lovette Ononuga, said the engagement aims to deepen understanding of the reforms and foster stakeholder collaboration for smooth implementation.

Ononuga said: “The session aims to strengthen public understanding of the reforms and promote collaboration among stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the new laws.”

A major component of the event will be a high-level panel discussion featuring senior FIRS executives Amina Ado, Kabir Abba, and Matthew Gbonjubola, alongside Michael Ango, Executive Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service, and Olumide Esan, Partner at Deloitte.

Ononuga added, “One of the major focuses of the new tax laws is the reduction of multiple and overlapping taxes that have historically burdened individuals and businesses.

“The reforms aim to simplify the tax structure, remove ambiguities, and enhance clarity, making it easier for taxpayers to understand their obligations.

“For citizens, this is expected to reduce the frustrations associated with tax payments and eliminate unfair charges by unauthorized agents or local entities.”

He noted that the launch of the Nigeria Tax Reform Acts, FIRS, and its partners are hoping to usher in a new era of tax administration, one that is efficient, transparent, and aligned with Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

The reforms, if effectively implemented, are expected to transform public perception of taxation, enhance government accountability, and support the nation’s path toward inclusive and sustainable economic prosperity.