‘We are commitment to social impact through Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation’

The SIFAXGroup has opened the 2026 business year with a strong declaration of intent, stating it is committed to better social impact through the Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation.

The group also pledged an innovation-driven growth plan aimed at strengthening operations, deepening technology adoption, and expanding its footprint across West Africa.



The Chairman of the Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, made this known in his New Year message to employees, partners, and stakeholders, where he outlined the company’s strategic priorities for the year while reflecting on a strong performance in 2025.



According to Afolabi, the group’s focus for 2026 is anchored on “Growth through Innovation,” with renewed emphasis on operational excellence, collaboration across subsidiaries, sustainability, and customer-centric service delivery. He noted that SIFAX Group is positioning itself to respond proactively to industry changes and emerging opportunities across its diverse business portfolio.



He said: “Our priorities include advancing technological integration across our logistics and maritime operations, expanding the use of cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions, and deepening our presence within the West African sub-region, particularly through our financial services businesses. Above all, we remain steadfast in our mission to become Africa’s global conglomerate: trusted, resilient, ethical, and impactful.”



Afolabi said the innovation push would also support the Group’s regional expansion strategy, especially in West Africa, as it seeks to consolidate its presence and scale its financial services offerings.



He further highlighted that the innovation-led outlook for 2026 builds on significant achievements recorded in 2025, despite economic pressures, regulatory changes, and global uncertainties. Among the milestones recorded during the year was the strong performance of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), which posted a 155.45 per cent profit growth in the first half of the year and secured strategic handling contracts with international airlines including Ethiopian Airlines and Air Tanzania.



In the maritime sector, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited deepened its footprints in the general cargo business, underscoring growing capacity and operational capability, while SIFAX Shipping Company Limited expanded Nigeria’s export connectivity through the introduction of direct Less-than-Container Load (LCL) exports to the United Kingdom, and SIFAX Shipping Inland Container Limited continues to set high standards for efficient inland container terminal operations in Nigeria.



The Group also deepened its diversification drive with the launch of SKYPAY Africa, a regional payment solution through its financial subsidiary, Sky Capital. Beyond business performance, Afolabi reaffirmed SIFAX Group’s commitment to social impact through the Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, which continued to support vulnerable communities and individuals across the country.



Looking ahead, the Chairman stressed that innovation at SIFAX Group would go beyond technology to include people, culture, and values. He called on employees to embrace professionalism, integrity, teamwork, and accountability as the organisation pursues its long-term vision of becoming Africa’s global conglomerate.