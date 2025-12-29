WMF president honoured at African Star Gala

The organisers of the African Star Gala 2025, Global Unity Women International, have named the President of the Women Mentorship Forum (WMF), Ebosetale Okhueleigbe, as a recipient of the Leadership and Humanitarian Excellence and Educational Impact and Mentorship awards.

The recognition was announced at the gala held at Hotel Le Ruisseau in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where individuals from different African countries were honoured for contributions to leadership, social development and community engagement.

Okhueleigbe received the award in the female category, with organisers citing her work in mentoring women and young people and her involvement in education-focused and humanitarian initiatives.

Speaking after the presentation, she said the recognition reflected years of engagement in mentorship and advocacy, rather than a personal achievement alone.

“I am grateful to the organisers for this recognition. It is a reaffirmation of my lifelong commitment to empowering women and young people across Africa,” she said.

She dedicated the award to members of the Women Mentorship Forum and to beneficiaries of its programmes, saying their experiences continued to shape her work in leadership development, education and humanitarian service.

“This honour belongs to the women, girls and mentees whose stories and resilience inspire everything we do,” Okhueleigbe said.

She described mentorship as a critical tool for building confident and purposeful leaders, arguing that investment in education and guidance for women and girls remained central to sustainable development on the continent.

“Mentorship helps to shape resilient and purpose-driven leaders. Investing in education and guidance for women and girls is essential if we are serious about long-term development,” she said.

Okhueleigbe also called for stronger collaboration among governments, private sector actors and civil society groups to expand access to education, skills development and leadership opportunities, particularly in underserved communities.

She said the Women Mentorship Forum would continue to expand its programmes in mentorship, advocacy and community outreach, adding that the organisation remained focused on inclusion, gender equity and social impact.

“The recognition is a motivation to do more. It strengthens my resolve to scale up our work and contribute more meaningfully to community development,” she said.

The organisers said the African Star Gala was designed to recognise Africans whose work demonstrates capacity building, bridge-building and influence across sectors.

Okhueleigbe, a women and youth advocate, recently completed a Doctor of Philosophy degree at a university in the United States. She also holds two master’s degrees, including one in Gender Studies.

She said her academic background continues to shape her approach to mentorship and human capital development, noting that education remains central to her long-term goals.

According to her, the award would serve as encouragement to pursue further initiatives aimed at supporting women and young people across Africa through structured mentorship and leadership programmes.