Experts seek overhaul of Nigeria’s water governance to prevent crisis

Hydrogeologists and water management experts have called for urgent reforms to Associate of Hydrogeologists and water management experts[/caption]governance.guardian.ng” target=”_blank”>Nigeria’s water governance framework, warning that weak regulation, poor infrastructure, and the growing impacts of climate change could plunge the country into deeper water insecurity.

The warning was issued in a communiqué released at the 36th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Association of Hydrogeologists (NAH), held from November 2 to 7, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

NAH, a specialist group of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) and an affiliate of the International Association of Hydrogeologists (IAH), convened the week-long event themed “Sustainable Water Sector Development in Nigeria: Harnessing Innovation for a Water Secure Future.”

Over 250 delegates—including government officials, academics, private sector leaders, civil society representatives, and development partners—participated in the conference, which featured 44 technical papers and several policy sessions.

In his opening address, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde highlighted the strategic importance of water to economic growth and social stability, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to sustainable water management and infrastructure renewal.

The communiqué, signed by NAH President Dr. Martin Eduvie, underscored that groundwater remains Nigeria’s most vital yet undervalued natural resource, sustaining agriculture, energy production, and domestic supply across the country.

However, the experts warned that climate change, unregulated abstraction, pollution, and poor data management are placing immense pressure on aquifers.

“Groundwater is central to Nigeria’s water, energy, and food security nexus,” the communiqué stated. “Yet it remains underrepresented in national climate strategies. Without cross-sector collaboration, unsustainable irrigation and energy-intensive pumping could undermine long-term resilience.”

Delegates painted a grim picture of Nigeria’s public water utilities, citing aging infrastructure, funding shortfalls, vandalism, and weak cost recovery as persistent barriers to reliable water service delivery.

While noting that private sector participation is critical to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation), the experts lamented that inconsistent policies, weak regulatory enforcement, and poor investment incentives have hindered progress.

To unlock the sector’s potential, participants called for structured Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), asset-based investment models, and the unbundling of the water value chain to attract specialised investors and create jobs.

They also emphasised the need for community-led water management, transparency, and the integration of indigenous knowledge systems. Empowering local communities, the communiqué noted, is essential to building trust and ensuring long-term sustainability.

To mitigate the effects of climate change, the experts recommended artificial aquifer recharge, saltwater intrusion control, sustainable abstraction limits, and improved groundwater data networks.

They urged the Federal Government to mainstream groundwater management into national climate strategies through a Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem (WEFE) nexus approach to prevent policy conflicts across sectors.

The NAH called for a comprehensive reform strategy anchored on infrastructure renewal, private sector engagement, regulatory compliance, and public participation.

“Strengthening political will through consistent policy implementation and transparent partnership structures will be crucial to attracting and sustaining investment,” said Dr. Eduvie in his closing remarks.

The Association also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Prof. Joseph Utsev; Governor Seyi Makinde; and the government and people of Oyo State for their support and hospitality during the conference.