Nigeria needs to introduce modern technology to tackle insecurity — Adebayo

Ademola Adebayo, founder and CEO of a technology firm that deploys telecoms-based solutions to tackle insecurity in various communities, speaks with OMOWUNMI SANI on his aspiration to represent Kwara South in the National Assembly. He also shares his views on addressing insecurity in the state and Nigeria at large.

There have been several calls by Nigerians for more effective representation and legislation in the National Assembly. How would you assess the current performance of the legislature in this regard?

Our legislators are trying their best. Nigeria is a large country with many challenges and vast areas to cover. However, the truth remains that a leader cannot give what he or she does not have. I find it difficult to rate their current performance because I am not in their position, and it is hard to fully assess an environment you do not have complete information about.

That said, I strongly believe that if they engage more closely with their constituents, they will gain deeper insights and better ideas on what needs to be done. For instance, if you have ever witnessed police brutality, you might wonder why no one has proposed a bill that prescribes the death penalty for police officers who brutalise the very citizens they are meant to protect.

There are many areas where decisive actions and reforms are needed if we truly want to reset the system and restore order and sanity in our society.

What key issues and policies would you prioritise or advocate for on behalf of your constituency in Kwara State?

I am nursing the ambition to represent my constituency and if I were to become a member of the National Assembly today, I would push for a death sentence for any confirmed case of police brutality. Secondly, I would advocate for free transport passes for all public-school students, working in partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers, who would receive monthly subsidies for every student they transport.

I would also ensure that public primary school pupils receive a monthly shopping card to stock up essential provisions through the Federal Government’s school feeding programme. Most importantly, I would champion the deployment of modern technology to tackle insecurity nationwide.

As we approach another election cycle, what advice would you give to voters on the qualities they should look for in anyone aspiring to represent them in the legislature?

This is indeed a tall order, but generally, my advice is that we must look for people with good pedigree, proven antecedents, and a clear track record of performance. We need to be extremely careful about voting for individuals, especially former civil servants and ex-military officers, who may carry over systems or habits that could further entrench sabotage within our political structure.

Instead, we should prioritise candidates from the private sector who have demonstrated over the years that they can manage institutions effectively and build systems that actually work. Leadership should not be based solely on popularity or emotional sentiments. The era of “baba supe” politics, where candidates are chosen simply because they are well-packaged or sold to the public, must come to an end. We need people with competence, integrity, and results to move our nation forward.

Could you share how you have impacted the people of your constituency so far, and what additional plans you have for their development?

Over the years, I have engaged in various charity activities, although I am not someone who enjoys publicising them. But since you asked, we have adopted selected primary schools in Kwara State where we provide school materials and support their educational needs. We also assist individuals in both mosques and churches with funds for medical care and feeding.

Honestly, I prefer not to talk much about these things, but I believe that if you take the time to visit these communities, the people themselves will speak about the impact. If you come around, I will personally take you to several communities in Kwara State so you can hear directly from the beneficiaries. I do not believe in singing my own praises.

I remember visiting a community in Offa where a man began sharing feedback from our “Back-to-School” programme. As he spoke, I found myself in tears because of how deeply the support had touched their lives.

What is your assessment of the state of insecurity in Kwara South and what steps do you think can be taken to curb it in the affected communities?

Although I am not a security expert, in my capacity as a concerned citizen, I recently took it upon myself to tour parts of Kwara South. I conducted onsite visits to Ora, Oke-Ode, and several other affected communities, and I also received first-hand reports from my people on ground. The situation is truly barbaric and deeply worrying.

I believe the current Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is trying his best to address the crisis. However, it is clear that we need to introduce modern technology to tackle this growing monster more effectively. The perpetrators are taking advantage of our borderline areas, and this is where technology must come into play.

Through a properly executed Smart City Security Project, we can deploy advanced surveillance and telecom-based solutions to monitor and secure vulnerable entry points. Alongside this, we must strengthen native intelligence by empowering local vigilante groups who understand the terrain and can provide real-time community-based support. Combining modern technology with local intelligence will go a long way in restoring peace and security in our communities.

Would you agree that the legislative arm of government also has a role to play in tackling the security challenges facing Nigeria?

How can the government effectively manage the growing insecurity and economic hardship across the country?

A lot can be achieved through stronger private-sector engagement. We need more investors coming into Nigeria, as increased investment will help stabilise the economy and create sustainable growth. When the private sector is empowered and encouraged to participate actively, it drives innovation, creates employment, and supports government’s efforts in addressing economic challenges.

Do you consider U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent statement alleging religious genocide in Nigeria and his threat to intervene justified?

This is a serious issue, and we must be careful in how it is handled. I understand the pain and the fact that people are being killed. While it may appear by coincidence that some of the affected areas are predominantly Christian, it is important to note that the terrorists do not discriminate; they attack regardless of religion.

The key point is that we urgently need help to address insecurity. In my view, modern solutions are required – the deployment of technology through smart city projects can help monitor borders and vulnerable areas, while local intelligence, through vigilante groups, can complement these efforts in communities.

I have personally toured Kwara South, including Ora, Oke-Ode, and other affected communities, and the situation is indeed barbaric. I commend Governor AbdulRasaq for his efforts so far, but more strategic measures must be taken.

Additionally, engaging the private sector and encouraging more investors to come into Nigeria will not only help stabilise the economy but also provide resources to support security initiatives. The private sector can be an engine that ensures proper oversight, timely procurement of equipment, and effective implementation of solutions.

What are your expectations as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general election?

My expectations are high, and I sincerely hope that this time the right people will be given the opportunity to lead — especially the youth. If you look at the massive successes being recorded by our youth both at home and abroad, it is clear that they are capable of tremendous achievements.

The question is: Why is it so difficult to replicate the same success within our own country? The answer is simple – we need to create space and opportunities for them to deliver. I once met a Nigerian abroad who runs a top-tier care outfit and is among the top three in his field. I asked him why he had not returned to replicate the same work in Nigeria. His response was telling: “Our country is not ready for positive change.” Just imagine the potential that is being lost because the system does not create room for capable youth to thrive.