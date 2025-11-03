Police issue stern warning to IPOB ahead of Anambra guber election

The Nigeria Police Force has warned non-state actors, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and the state-backed vigilante group, Ebube Agu, to steer clear of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, gave the warning on Monday during the signing of the National Peace Accord at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Awka, ahead of Saturday’s election.

Represented by Deputy Inspector-General of Police, (DIG) Ben Okoro, the IG maintained that the provision of security during the governorship election is solely the responsibility of federal agents.

Egbetokun stressed that the provision of security during the governorship poll remains the exclusive responsibility of federal security agencies, warning that any attempt by non-state actors to interfere would be met with decisive force.

“Any attempt by IPOB, ESN or any other non-state actor to interfere with the forthcoming election shall invite an immediate, coordinated and overwhelming law enforcement response,” the police warned.

He revealed that precision-targeted intelligence operations were already active to identify and dismantle networks planning acts of violence or intimidation, adding that the peace of Anambra State shall not be negotiated.

The IGP stated that anyone found bearing arms, brandishing weapons, or performing unauthorized security duties would be treated as an armed non-state actor and prosecuted under the Firearms Act, the Criminal Code, and the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

“Such persons shall be swiftly neutralized, arrested and prosecuted under the Firearms Act, the Criminal Code and the terrorism prevention and Prohibition Act 2022 this remains an operational red line that will be enforced without hesitation.

“The Nigerian police force has activated the zero tolerance enforcement protocol to ensure total compliance with the Electoral Act and related laws.

“Electoral offenses will be treated as criminal violations of national security, not mere political misconduct. Offenses such as ballot snatching, vote buying or voter intimidation, are felonies under the Electoral Act 2022.

“Officers are under strict instruction to effect immediate arrest based on first evidence and to ensure diligent prosecution through the electoral offenses desk already activated across the state.

He said specialised cybercrime units had also been deployed to monitor and counter digital misinformation, fake news, and coordinated propaganda aimed at disrupting public peace or discrediting the electoral process.

On election day, the IGP directed that no political appointee, candidate, or VIP should move with armed escorts or security aides to polling or collation centres.

Egbetokun also warned political leaders to take responsibility for the conduct of their supporters, stressing that any act capable of provoking violence near polling units would attract immediate arrest.

The IGP added: “Party agents and security personnel must remain within their signed jurisdictions.

“Prohibited conduct: Campaigning, partisan display or any act capable of causing provocation within the vicinity of polling units is prohibited.

“Possession of any weapon or instrument of intimidation will attract immediate arrest to all political parties, candidates and campaign managers, the responsibility for peace rests heavily upon you.

“The Nigerian police force will hold political leadership directly, directly accountable for the conduct of their supporters,” he said.