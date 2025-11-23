2Baba, Edo lawmaker Natasha welcome first child together

Veteran musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, have welcomed a baby boy.

Osawaru announced the birth of their child on her Facebook page on Sunday.

She wrote, “Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Idibia. We joyfully welcome our bouncy baby boy into the world . May this precious little one bring endless laughter, happiness, and blessings to our beautiful family.

“With love, strength, and unforgettable moments as we begin this wonderful new chapter. Welcome, baby boy Idibia.”

The birth marks a new chapter in a relationship that has stayed in the public eye since early 2025, when the couple first began appearing together in public before their traditional wedding in Benin City later in July.

During the event, 2Baba appeared in a white short-sleeved native shirt with grey embroidery, paired with a white wrapper. He accessorised with coral beads on his neck and wrists, white shoes, dark sunglasses and a beaded staff.

Osawaru wore a red off-shoulder dress, the traditional Edo okuku crown made from coral beads, and layered coral pieces on her neck, shoulders and arms.

The wedding itself came six months after 2Baba publicly announced the end of his marriage to actress Annie Macaulay. Their two-decade relationship had long been a fixture in Nigerian entertainment circles.

The former couple met in 1999, welcomed their first child in 2008, got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2012 and held a star-studded white wedding in Dubai in 2013. They later renewed their vows in 2022 before eventually parting ways. Annie confirmed the separation at the 17th Headies Awards on April 28.

As the period of transition unfolded, 2Baba had already proposed to Natasha on Valentine’s Eve, shortly before their relationship became public in February.

Their union gained further attention in April when Osawaru visited the singer’s mother, Rose Idibia, following a viral video in which Mrs Idibia emotionally urged her to “remove the beads”, sparking discussion about spiritual concerns. The grandmother later gave her blessing to the couple.

Amid the public scrutiny, 2Baba addressed both his new relationship and the end of his marriage during an appearance on the 234 Mzansi podcast.

He said, “If a marriage is not working, the couple should try to fix it. But if it still doesn’t work, no one should be forced to stay. Only the couple inside knows what they are going through. This thing they call ‘living in bondage’ is real.”

He also referred to Annie as an “amazing” woman and insisted that his relationship with Natasha had no link to the split.

Despite the controversies that trailed the early months of their union, the couple continued to display a united front.

In September, Osawaru celebrated 2Baba’s 50th birthday with an emotional tribute.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life. You are 50!!!!! Oh wow!!!!!! You spaced me with 20 years and you look younger than I do…

“Innocent Ujah Idibia my husband… words cannot express the joy you’ve brought into my life. My joy is complete with you in it.”

The arrival of their baby boy has once again become a focal point of public conversation, as fans and well-wishers flood social media with congratulatory messages celebrating their new beginning.