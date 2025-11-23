Davido leads one-minute silence for Nigeria, says ‘people deserve peace’

Award-winning singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, led a one-minute silence for Nigeria during his show in Atlanta, saying the country “is going through too much” and that Nigerians “deserve peace.”

The 33-year-old urged the audience at the State Farm Arena on 20 November to join the silence.

He posted the video on Saturday, noting that his thoughts remained with Nigeria despite the celebrations.

A pastor on stage had offered a brief prayer before Davido addressed the crowd. Facing the audience, he said, “Let us have a moment of silence for the beautiful country, the nation of Nigeria. We have been through a lot as a nation, but we stand strong together.”

The hall went quiet before the performance resumed.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “ATL!!! Thank you for the birthday love, State Farm three years in a row! But even as we celebrate, my heart is with home. Nigeria is going through too much… our people deserve peace. More life, more love, more change.”

The on-stage gesture followed a detailed statement Davido released earlier in the week reacting to worsening insecurity in the country.

He condemned the abduction of 25 schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko Wasagu area of Kebbi State, where gunmen killed the school’s Vice Principal, Hassan Yakubu Makuku.

“My heart goes out to the young girls kidnapped in Kebbi State and to their families. No family deserves this pain,” he said. He urged Nigerians to work together “towards a country where every child can grow up in safety and hope.”

Davido also condemned the attack on the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, where two worshippers were killed and one injured during a livestreamed service.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic attack on the church in Kwara State,” he wrote. “These acts of violence must never become our norm.”

Calling for more effort to rescue the abducted students, he added, “Everything must be done to bring the Kebbi girls home safely. I urge anyone with credible information to come forward in whatever safe and responsible way they can.”

He ended with a prayer: “May God watch over the girls until they return. May He comfort the grieving families in Kwara, bring peace to our nation, and put every sponsor of violence and disorder to shame.”