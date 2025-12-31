Detty December Fest 2025 ends with star-studded performances in Lagos

Detty December Fest 2025 wrapped up in Lagos with performances from international and African music stars, reinforcing its status as one of Nigeria’s biggest end-of-year cultural events.

The month-long festival, held at Ilubirin, Lagos, ran from December 7 to 29 and featured four major concert days.

It brought together global acts, leading African artistes, and hundreds of music lovers during the peak holiday period popularly known as Detty December.

International stars Busta Rhymes and Gunna headlined the festival, alongside African heavyweights including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Shenseea, Phyno, Diamond Platnumz, Fave, Qing Madi, Juma Jux, and several others.

The festival opened on December 7 with a theatrical performance by Zenit Aerial Ballerinas, setting the tone for a mix of music, performance art, and cultural expression throughout the month. Opening-night performances came from Wande Coal, Young Jonn, Ice Prince, Darey, Fola, Shoday, and Jerry Shaffer.

Detty December Fest partnered with the Federal Ministry of Art and Culture, with the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, describing the festival as a key contributor to Nigeria’s cultural and creative ecosystem. She noted its growing role in promoting Nigeria’s global image and attracting holiday tourism.

Speaking on the success of the event, Deola Art Alade, Founder and Group CEO of Livespot360, said the turnout showed Lagos’ readiness for large-scale live entertainment.

“This year showed that the appetite for Detty December Fest is real. Ilubirin proved Lagos is ready for a world-class December experience, and this is only the beginning,” she said.

Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Darey Art Alade, said the festival was designed to reflect the energy and identity of Lagos.

“We set out to create a festival that feels true to Lagos. One that is fresh and exciting. The response from the artists and fans tells us we got it right,” he said.

Organisers said the 2025 edition raised the bar for live entertainment in Lagos and further strengthened Detty December’s reputation as a major driver of music, tourism, and economic activity in the city.

‘Africa’s real summer’

“It’s Africa’s real summer,” Darey Art Alade, husband of Deola Art Alade, told AFP, noting that the festival’s popularity is expanding beyond the traditional African diaspora.

“People are coming to see their families, and they’re bringing their friends,” Darey said, describing what he called a growing “Detty December fever.”



Iyadunni Gbadebo, sales director at Eko Hotels & Suites, also told AFP that interest from abroad has increased significantly.

“This year, we have a lot of Americans living in the United States, Black Americans now looking at coming here and paying for packages, just to have a different kind of experience,” she said.

For the hotel — Lagos’ largest, with about 825 rooms and nine restaurants and bars — December accounts for between 15 and 20 per cent of its annual revenue.

Gbadebo said some guests booked rooms as early as July, with the hotel typically reaching full capacity by November.

As is often the case in Lagos, a city marked by both oil wealth and informal settlements, prices during the festive period can be steep, with weekly packages rising sharply.

Beyond accommodation, the major attraction remains the concert line-up, which continues to draw Afrobeats stars back home for the season.

This year, Asake performed on Christmas Eve, while Davido took the stage on Christmas Day.