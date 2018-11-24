Justin Bieber Confirms Marriage To Hailey Baldwin

International music sensation, Justin Bieber is a proud husband and this much is true when the award-winning singer referred to himself as a “married man” for the very first time in a sweet message.

Although there have been talks that Justin Bieber and his partner, Hailey Baldwin secretly tied the knot, the singer had remained mute about his marital status until now.

24-year-old Bieber who spent his first Thanksgiving as a married man with Baldwin had both of their families presently. To make things even more special, the holiday fell on Baldwin’s 22nd birthday.

Since it was also her birthday, Baldwin was treated to a birthday cake on Thanksgiving. Justin even smashed the cake in her face! After things got a little messy, the couple shared a romantic kiss.

Justin had so much to be thankful for and couldn’t help but gush in a late Thanksgiving Instagram post.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” Justin captioned a photo of trees. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

It would be recalled Baldwin recently changed her last name on Instagram to “Hailey Bieber.”