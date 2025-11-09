Ned Nwoko has my sex tape, manipulated me, Regina Daniels alleges

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has accused her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of manipulation, deceit, and emotional abuse, alleging that he used drug claims to cover up his actions.

In a series of posts shared on Instagram, Sunday morning, the actress publicly accused the Delta North senator of trying to isolate her from her family and control her life.

Her comments came barely 24 hours after Nwoko, in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), accused Regina’s family of enabling her alleged drug use and harassing his household.

Responding on Instagram, Regina wrote, “Ned, how could you lie so openly and without even small remorse? You know my family has absolutely nothing to do with this. You have always tried to cut them off because of the bond we share, and now you are trying to make them look bad for no reason.”

The 25-year-old actress admitted to having used drugs in the past but accused her husband of exploiting that history to distract the public from his alleged abuse.

“Fine, I did drugs. So what? Is that even the issue between us? The moment we had a fight, you rushed to the public shouting ‘drugs, drugs, drugs’ because you knew it would make a perfect story for the media,” she said.

Regina further alleged that Nwoko often “broke people down to make them weak and powerless,” adding that he once told her she was “sexier when high.”

“You say you want me to go for rehab, but you’re the same Ned who always wanted me high because, in your words, I’m ‘sexier’ when I’m high. Why don’t you also tell them how you forced yourself on me whenever I said no?” she wrote.

She claimed Nwoko frequently locked her up, seized her phones, and had doctors inject her with drugs meant for people with bipolar disorder.

“Why don’t you also tell them how you lock me up and tell doctors to inject me with drugs meant for people with bipolar disorder? You have never seen me act incoherent, stumble, or lose control, so just stop. Stop using the ‘drugs’ narrative to create distraction,” she wrote.

Regina also accused Nwoko of feeling “rejected and hurt,” saying his public statements were desperate attempts to win sympathy.

Nwoko had earlier alleged that Regina’s brother, Samuel Daniels, popularly known as Sammy West, frequently invaded his home and harassed his domestic staff. He also claimed to have sponsored Sammy through university, provided housing for Regina’s family, and funded their lifestyle.

He further alleged that Regina was undergoing therapy for drug dependence and that her siblings violated doctors’ instructions restricting their access to her.

Regina, however, denied the claims, insisting that her brother’s arrest and continued detention were acts of retaliation.

“Every problem we have had started when I no longer wanted you, whether sober or high,” she wrote. “You are feeling rejected and hurt, and you are struggling to make peace with the fact that it’s all over.”

Hours after her first post, Regina shared another message on her Instagram Story, accusing Nwoko of betrayal and claiming he had her private video.

“Yes everyone! It is now in history that ‘Regina Daniels’ did drugs because that was what her husband wanted people to believe. Dearest ex-husband, thanks for breaking the crown you put on my head. No one knew us like we did, and I trusted you with all of me, even with my sex tape which I pray never sees the light,” she wrote.

“When I married you at 17, was I on drugs? I thank God for time. My name is ruined for now, but I will rewrite my story. That narrative will be dead and gone,” she added.

In the same post, Regina vowed to take legal action. “Now that I have let the one thing you have on me out, what else? It’s time to fight with all of me in court! I’m not backing down now, you narcissistic, manipulative bastard!”

She added an emotional line: “I’m so pained! I am ruined! Y’all can laugh, but the laughter won’t be for long as long as I serve my God.”

As of the time of filing this report, Senator Ned Nwoko had not publicly responded to the latest claims.

All allegations in this report are based on Regina Daniels’ social media posts. Senator Nwoko has not issued a formal response as of press time, and The Guardian could not independently verify these claims.