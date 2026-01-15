FULL LIST: Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr, others nominated for 2026 MOBO Awards

Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold and Shallipopi have secured nominations for the 2026 Music of Black Origin Awards.

The artistes were shortlisted in the Best African Music Act category, alongside Joshua Baraka, Moliy and South African singer Tyla, according to the nominations list released on Thursday via their Instagram page.

Beyond the African category, Ayra Starr also earned a nomination in the Best International Act category, where she will compete with global stars such as Cardi B, Gunna, Kehlani, and Vybz Kartel.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best male act

Central Cee

Elmiene

Jim Legxacy

Nemzzz

Odeal

Skepta

Best female act

Flo

Kwn

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Pinkpantheress

Sasha Keable

Album of the year

Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

Flo – Access All Areas

Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down

Little Simz – Lotus

Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving

Song of the year

AJ Tracey Feat. Jorja Smith – Crush

Donaeo Feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – Nights Like This

Fred Again, Skepta & Plaqueboymax – Victory Lap

Jim Legxacy & Dave – 3x

Kwn – Do What I Say

Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Pinkpantheress – Illegal

Raye – Where Is My Husband!

Tim Duzit – Kat Slater

Best newcomer

DC3

EsDeeKid

Finessekid

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Namesbliss

Nia Smith

Sekou

Skye Newman

YT

Video of the year

Pozer – Shanghigh Noon

FKA Twigs – Eusexua

Jim Legxacy –

Little Simz – Flood

Raye – Where Is My Husband!

Skepta & Fred Again.. – Back 2 Back

Best R&B / Soul act