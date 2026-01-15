FULL LIST: Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr, others nominated for 2026 MOBO Awards

Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold and Shallipopi have secured nominations for the 2026 Music of Black Origin Awards.
The artistes were shortlisted in the Best African Music Act category, alongside Joshua Baraka, Moliy and South African singer Tyla, according to the nominations list released on Thursday via their Instagram page.
Beyond the African category, Ayra Starr also earned a nomination in the Best International Act category, where she will compete with global stars such as Cardi B, Gunna, Kehlani, and Vybz Kartel.
See the full list of nominations below:
Best male act
- Central Cee
- Elmiene
- Jim Legxacy
- Nemzzz
- Odeal
- Skepta
Best female act
- Flo
- Kwn
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Pinkpantheress
- Sasha Keable
Album of the year
- Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness
- Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
- Flo – Access All Areas
- Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down
- Little Simz – Lotus
- Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving
Song of the year
- AJ Tracey Feat. Jorja Smith – Crush
- Donaeo Feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – Nights Like This
- Fred Again, Skepta & Plaqueboymax – Victory Lap
- Jim Legxacy & Dave – 3x
- Kwn – Do What I Say
- Myles Smith – Nice To Meet You
- Olivia Dean – Man I Need
- Pinkpantheress – Illegal
- Raye – Where Is My Husband!
- Tim Duzit – Kat Slater
Best newcomer
- DC3
- EsDeeKid
- Finessekid
- Jim Legxacy
- Kwn
- Namesbliss
- Nia Smith
- Sekou
- Skye Newman
- YT
Video of the year
- Pozer – Shanghigh Noon
- FKA Twigs – Eusexua
- Jim Legxacy –
- Little Simz – Flood
- Raye – Where Is My Husband!
- Skepta & Fred Again.. – Back 2 Back
Best R&B / Soul act
- Elmiene
- Flo
- Kwn
- Odeal
- Olivia Dean
- Sasha Keable
Best alternative music act
- Alt Blk Era
- Blood Orange
- Hak Baker
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nova Twins
- Rachel Chinouriri
Best grime act
- Chip
- Jayahadadream
- Kasst 8
- Ruff Sqwad
- Scorcher
- Wiley
Best hip-hop act
- Aitch
- Asco
- Catch
- Central Cee
- D-Block Europe
- Kojey Radical
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
- Wretch 32
- Youngs Teflon
Best drill act
- 36
- Booter Bee
- Chy Cartier
- Esdeekid
- K-Trap
- Leostaytrill
- Nemzzz
- Pozer
- Twin S
- Wohdee
Best international act
- Ayra Starr
- Cardi B
- Clipse
- Gunna
- Kehlani
- Leon Thomas
- Mariah The Scientist
- Moliy
- Tyla
- Vybz Kartel
Best media personality
- Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty)
- Dj Ag
- In My Opinion
- Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (Melissas Wardrobe)
- Nadia Jae
- Niko Omilana
- Pk Humble
- Remi Burgz
- Uche Natori
- Winners Talking
Best performance in a TV Show / Film
- Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King
- Ashley Thomas – Hostage
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Damson Idris – F1
- Dayo Koleosho – Eastenders
- Lennie James – Mr Loverman
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
- Stephen Graham – Adolesence
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Best African music act
- Adekunle Gold
- Ayra Starr
- Davido
- Joshua Baraka
- Moliy
- Rema
- Shallipopi
- Tiwa Savage
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Best Caribbean music act
- Ayetian
- Lila Iké
- Masicka
- Shenseea
- Vybz Kartel
- Yung Bredda
Best jazz act
- Cktrl
- Ego Ella May
- Ezra Collective
- Kokoroko
- Nubya Garcia
- Yazmin Lacey
Best electronic act
- FKA Twigs
- Jazzy
- Kilimanjaro
- Pinkpantheress
- Salute
- Sherelle
Best gospel act
- Annatoria
- DC3
- Faith Child
- Imrhan
- Sondae
- Still Shadey
Best producer
- Inflo
- Jae5
- Miles Clinton James
- P2J
- Sammy Soso
- Zach Nahome