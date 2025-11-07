Why music credit matters

Every song that hits our speakers is born out of collaboration; from the vocalist whose voice we hear, to the producer behind the beat, the songwriter crafting the lyrics, and even the backup singers who give the sound its depth.

Music is never a solo act. Yet, we often forget those who remain behind the scenes, the ones whose creativity shapes the sound but receive little or no credit for their input.

Uncredited creatives

When the spotlight shines only on the main vocalist, others fade into the background, often forgotten. Their contribution becomes invisible, and they are rarely remembered by those who enjoy the music.

Nigerian vocalist Waje’s early experience with P-Square brings this issue to light. Years later, she spoke about how it felt to have her voice featured on their hit single Do Me without being credited. Her story highlights a broader reality faced by countless creatives whose work exists in the public ear but not in the record. Many are left only with their words as proof of contribution, no acknowledgement, no evidence.

Why is it important to give credit

Sometimes, not giving credit is an oversight; other times, it may stem from ego or industry politics. Either way, it remains a quiet injustice not to disregard those who contributed immensely to a work of art.

Music credit is more than just a line in small print. It is a validation of your effort. It is the difference between being seen, being erased or being used. For many producers, songwriters, and backup singers, proper credit is not just about ownership, royalties,and respect; it is about how they prove their worth and sustain their craft in an industry.

When credits are properly given, they become a record of legacy. They tell the story of everyone who shaped the sound, giving young creatives something to aspire to. If Waje had been properly credited for her work on Do Me, it might have opened doors for her much earlier, building visibility for her talent at a time when the song was at its peak.

Without credit, talent remains hidden and creativity is stifled before it can fully flourish. But giving credit opens doors for collaborations, as recognition can lead to new opportunities. Every creative deserves their name attached to their work.

Giving credit is a way of saying, “I see you. Your work matters”. This encourages collaboration and builds trust, and ensures that individual creativity continues to thrive.