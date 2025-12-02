Wizkid’s ‘Morayo,’ Davido’s ‘5ive,’ Asake’s ‘Lungu Boy’ top Apple Music Nigeria in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, Apple Music has released its list of the most-streamed albums in Nigeria.

The chart captures a year where Nigerian listeners returned to albums that carried emotion, depth, and strong replay value.

According to Apple Music, the rankings reflect “what Nigerians listened to the most across the past year,” revealing how established stars and new favourites shaped the country’s music mood.

Wizkid, Davido, Asake, BNXN, and Burna Boy led the conversation, holding all five top spots.

1. ‘Morayo’ – Wizkid

Wizkid claimed the number one spot with Morayo, his tribute album named after his late mother. The project, released earlier in 2025, found a soft landing with listeners who connected with its reflective tone and gentle production.

Tracks on Morayo carried themes of loss, healing, and gratitude, giving fans a closer look at Wizkid’s emotional journey. The album quickly became a favourite for quiet mornings and late-night playlists.

2. ‘5ive’ – Davido

Davido’s 5ive sits at number two. The album came with the singer’s usual high energy but also showed more balance in sound. Fans embraced the catchy hooks, lively beats and clean production that made the album easy to replay.

Many songs from 5ive travelled quickly across clubs, weddings and social media, giving Davido another strong year on streaming platforms.

3. ‘Lungu Boy’ – Asake

Asake’s Lungu Boy, one of the most anticipated albums of the year, took the third position. The project blended amapiano, fuji chants and his unmistakable vocal style.

Listeners praised the album’s rhythm-heavy structure and its ability to carry that familiar Asake bounce. For many young fans, Lungu Boy became the soundtrack for 2025 parties and road trips.

4. ‘Captain’ – BNXN

BNXN secured fourth place with Captain, a soft, mid-tempo album filled with tender lyrics and smooth delivery

The album was especially popular among younger listeners, thanks to its relatable themes on ambition, love and personal growth. Several tracks found a second home on TikTok and Instagram trends.

5. ‘No Sign of Weakness’ – Burna Boy

Burna Boy rounded out the top five with No Sign of Weakness, a project rooted in confidence, grit and Afrofusion.

The album brought together reggae influences, rap cadences and live-instrument arrangements, making it one of his most layered works yet.

Its themes of strength and identity connected widely with fans at home and in the diaspora.

The 2025 data shows Nigerians leaned more toward mid-tempo albums with meaningful lyrics rather than fast-paced singles. While December still demands party hits, most of the year belonged to projects that offered warmth, comfort, and personal stories.

Another clear pattern is the steady dominance of Nigeria’s long-standing stars. Despite the rise of new musicians throughout 2025, Wizkid, Davido, Asake, BNXN and Burna Boy remained the most consistent names on streaming platforms.