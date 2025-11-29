Omokri urges Nigerians to stop attacking Burna Boy

Former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and social commentator, Reno Omokri, has urged Nigerians to halt the online backlash against Grammy winner Burna Boy.

He said the singer deserves solidarity from his home country despite the controversies surrounding his ongoing US tour.

Omokri made the appeal in a statement shared across his social media pages on Saturday, noting that the rising backlash against the Afrobeats star was “saddening” and unhelpful to Nigeria’s image.

According to him, Burna Boy had often stated that Nigerians did not contribute significantly to his early rise, but that should not become an excuse for citizens to pull him down when he faces challenges abroad.

“Burna Boy has repeatedly said Nigerians did not make him, and that he rose to the top because of foreigners. To a large extent, he is right. Now, since we did not push him up, the least we can do is not pull him down,” he wrote.

Omokri added that even though he is not a fan and does not listen to the singer’s music, he believes Burna Boy deserves national backing in difficult moments.

“Seeing the anti-Burna trend among some Nigerians really saddens me. I am indifferent towards Burna Boy and cannot even name one of his songs. But he is a Nigerian, and he deserves my solidarity,” he said.

The social commentator urged Nigerians to adopt the same protective attitude South Africans showed singer Tyla when she faced backlash abroad over her self-identification as “coloured.”

He argued that Burna Boy’s mistakes, if any, should be addressed privately, not amplified publicly by Nigerians who join foreigners in criticising him.

“Whatever Burna’s perceived failings, we can address them internally and secretly. But when we lead the anti-Burna Boy chorus, it makes us look like animals who devour their own young!” he said.

Omokri also referenced past incidents involving other artistes, including Rema and the late MohBad, saying Nigerians often go harder on their homegrown talents than foreign audiences do toward their own celebrities.

He warned that such behaviour undermines Nigeria’s global image, especially as entertainers like Burna Boy, Wizkid and Nollywood stars contribute to the country’s cultural reputation.

“Many foreigners only have a positive image of Nigeria and Nigerians because of people like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Nollywood stars. It is in our own enlightened self-interest to protect these brands,” he added.

Omokri noted that despite the backlash, Burna Boy’s talent and global influence remain strong, saying, “Since we did not make him, we cannot break him.”