Why Nigeria’s divorce rate keeps rising – Experts

Marriage counsellors and emotional-wellbeing experts have linked Nigeria’s rising divorce rate to a growing culture of rushed and emotionally unprepared unions among young people.

They warned that the trend is fuelling avoidable conflicts, gender-based violence and emotional strain in homes.

The experts raised the concern at the maiden Single Ladies Conference Abuja 1.0, where speakers, including convener Mary Chinda, and Founder of Bedroom Matters International, Cecilia Agu, examined the factors shaping the marital experiences of young Nigerian women.

A report in 2024 by Divorce.com, a United States website which offers resources and support for navigating divorce, included Nigeria on its list of countries with high divorce rates.

According to data published on their website, Nigeria ranked 11th out of 26 countries with the highest divorce rate.

Chinda said many women step into marriage without the stability, self-awareness, or clarity needed to build healthy unions.

She traced many marital challenges to gaps in personal empowerment long before wedding plans begin.

If the woman is empowered as a single person, she knows herself, her worth and her value. It is then easier to choose an empowered, healed and whole man before getting married and forming a beautiful family,” she said.

She added that avoidable crises often take root when women are rushed into marriage before healing from past experiences or understanding their needs.

“Marital pressure pushes women into marriages they are not prepared for. When a woman rushes in without clarity, it contributes to increasing reports of abuse, divorce and even suicide. Healing and self-knowledge must come first,” Chinda added.

According to her, Nigeria’s growing rates of divorce and gender-based violence underline the urgent need for deeper emotional preparation. She explained that the conference was created to help young women confront these issues from the ground up.

Chinda also encouraged women to look out for emotionally responsible partners rather than relationships built on fear, trauma or societal pressure. While acknowledging that economic hardship has delayed marriage for some men, she maintained that responsibility is still a personal choice.

“The economy is tough, but choosing to be responsible is not dependent on government. Men must strive, be hardworking, and become the responsible leaders God created them to be,” she said.

Agu, in her submission, highlighted the importance of shared values, emotional maturity and spiritual alignment, saying affection alone cannot sustain a marriage.

“Marriage works when two people love God, share visions, and are committed to forgiving and supporting each other,” she stated.

She linked Nigeria’s rising divorce rate to poor partner selection and a lack of essential relationship skills, urging couples to prioritise communication and accountability.

“People think prayer alone can solve marital problems. Prayer works, but you must also understand communication, emotional intelligence and accountability. If you don’t talk to each other, someone else will,” she warned.

Agu noted that although some women leave harmful marriages for safety reasons, proper preparation before committing remains critical.

“Do not stay in a marriage and die, but also ensure you’re not entering one without the right tools. Make your marriage work, especially when you are with your God-ordained partner,” she said.

Other speakers echoed the same message: that building stronger Nigerian families starts with individuals who enter relationships from a place of emotional grounding.

They stressed that empowering single women increases the chances of stable, healthier homes and helps stem the rising tide of marital instability nationwide.