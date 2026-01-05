1 in 3 Nigerian immigrant households receives welfare support from US

New data published on welfare recipient rates of immigrant households in the country has revealed that 33.3% of Nigerians in the US are recipients of immigrant welfare.

This was shared by @America, an account on X associated with America PAC, a political action committee founded by Elon Musk to support candidates advocating for secure borders, free speech, and others.

According to the post, the welfare recipient rates for Bhutan, Yemen, and Somalia were 81.4%, 75.2%, and 71.9%, making them the top three countries.

Bhutan: 81.4%

Yemen Arab Republic (North): 75.2%

Somalia: 71.9%

Marshall Islands: 71.4%

Dominican Republic: 68.1%

Afghanistan: 68.1%

Congo: 66.0%

Guinea: 65.8%

Samoa, 1940-1950: 63.4% (likely referring to American Samoa or a historical designation)

Cape Verde: 63.7%

Iraq: 60.3%

Burma (Myanmar): 59.2%

Micronesia: 58.1%

Zaire: 56.9%

Guatemala: 55.5%

Sudan: 55.3%

El Salvador: 55.4%

Tonga: 54.7%

Mexico: 54.0%

Uzbekistan: 53.9%

Togo: 52.2%

Honduras (not specified): 52.9%

Americas (not specified): 52.7%

Armenia: 52.2%

Eritrea: 52.0%

South Sudan: 52.0%

Ecuador (Kampuchea): 51.2% (note: Kampuchea is an old name for Cambodia, possibly a labeling error)

Cuba: 49.8%

Kirghizia: 38.6%

St. Vincent: 38.1%

Ghana: 37.9%

Bolivia: 37.8%

Azerbaijan: 37.8%

Montenegro: 37.6%

Trinidad and Tobago: 37.3%

Lebanon: 36.9%

Africa (not elsewhere classified): 36.9%

Eastern Africa (not elsewhere classified): 36.8%

Jamaica: 36.2%

Kazakhstan: 36.5%

Colombia: 36.4%

Azerbaijan: 36.5% (repeated)

Paraguay: 35.3%

Costa Rica: 35.1%

Other (not elsewhere classified): 34.9%

Uruguay: 34.6%

Bahamas: 34.0%

Barbados: 33.9%

Other USSR/Russia: 33.9%

Nigeria (not specified): 33.3%

Macedonia: 33.0%

China: 32.9%

Panama: 32.7%

Bosnia: 32.4%

Brazil: 32.2%

Iran: 31.9%

Liberia: 48.5%

Albania: 48.1%

Libya: 47.8%

Ethiopia: 47.6%

Rwanda: 47.1%

Morocco: 46.6%

Kosovo: 46.0%

Western Africa (not specified): 45.7%

Nicaragua: 45.5%

Republic of Georgia: 45.4%

Dominican: 45.1%

Sierra Leone: 43.6%

Vietnam: 42.9%

American Samoa: 42.9%

Ukraine: 42.7%

Antigua-Barbuda: 42.4%

Belize/British Honduras: 41.8%

Guyana/British Guiana: 41.7%

St. Lucia: 41.3%

Albania: 41.3% (repeated entry)

Fiji: 40.7%

Grenada: 40.7%

Cambodia: 40.7%

Pakistan: 40.2%

Senegal: 39.7%

Tunisia: 39.7%

North Africa (not specified): 39.7%

Egypt/United Arab Rep.: 39.3%

St. Kitts-Nevis: 39.1%

Asia (not elsewhere classified): 38.9%

Mongolia: 38.8%

West Indies (not specified): 30.5%

Caribbean (not specified): 30.1%

Iceland: 29.5%

Venezuela: 29.4%

Chile: 29.3%

Lithuania: 29.3%

Latvia: 29.2%

Portugal: 28.2%

Zambia: 28.0%

Korea: 27.7%

South America: 26.7%

Argentina: 26.2%

Israel/Palestine: 25.9%

Saudi Arabia: 25.7%

Bermuda: 23.5%