11 escape as private jet crash-lands at Kano airport

A Private jet, Flybird, was yesterday involved in an operational incident upon landing at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, with passengers and crewmembers onboard.

The plane, with registration number 5N-ISB, had departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, for Kano before the incident occurred.

Sources close to the airport said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. with eight passengers and three crewmembers, totalling 11.

As at press time, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has yet to comment on the incident, but it was learnt that all the souls onboard were evacuated without any serious injury.

A statement by the airline confirmed the incident. The airline said its crew followed all established operational and safety procedures while the aircraft was brought to a safe stop.

The statement added: “All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and no injuries were recorded.

“The aircraft has been secured, and the incident has been formally reported to the relevant aviation authorities. A detailed technical inspection and investigation are ongoing in line with regulatory requirements.”

The statement reiterated the airline’s commitment to safety and operational excellence and assured that it would continue to cooperate fully with authorities as the investigation progresses.