14,000 Bauchi smallholder farmers benefit from N4b smart agric project

No fewer than 14,000 smallholder farmers in seven local councils of Bauchi North are benefiting from the smart agriculture initiative of the Heineken Africa Foundation, through the Nigerian Breweries Plc, with an investment of N4 billion in three years.

Head of Public, External and Government Affairs, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chukwuemeka Aniukwu, disclosed this in Bauchi yesterday during the official launch of the “empowerment of smallholder farmers to thrive and build climate resilience through regenerative agriculture.”

Aniukwu, who explained that the programme is in collaboration with the Foundation for Sustainable Smallholder Solutions (FSSS), added that the investment builds on Heineken’s long-standing commitment to improving access to healthcare, water, sanitation, and hygiene across Africa.

He said, “Our decision to invest in Bauchi is both deliberate and strategic. Bauchi is home to resilient, resourceful, and industrious smallholder farmers whose contributions are essential to Nigeria’s food security.

“The strength of your farming communities, combined with the natural potential of this land, gives us confidence that meaningful and lasting impact can take root here. We are here because we believe in the people of Bauchi.

“This project is designed to strengthen the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, particularly women and young people, by enhancing their capacity to generate sustainable income.”

Also, Executive Director, Foundation for Sustainable Smallholder Solutions (FSSS), Dr Isaiah Gabriel, explained that the farmers would receive hands-on training through Farmer Field Schools and demonstration plots.

According to him, out of the 14,000 smallholder farmers, 60 per cent were women and 40 per cent were youth.

In his address, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Iliyasu Gital, commended the foundation for bringing the programme to the state and expressed the state government’s commitment to supporting the training in every capacity.