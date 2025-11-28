16 days of activism: NCoS empowers 24 ex-offenders with life skills starter packs

To further strengthen prisoner rehabilitation and social justice, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has empowered twenty-four ex-offenders with aftercare materials and life skills starter packs to ease their reintegration into the wider society, taking a significant step towards social justice and rehabilitation by supporting ex-offenders through the distribution of aftercare materials and starter packs on November 26, 2025.

Controller General of the Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, said that the initiative is aimed at aiding the reintegration of former inmates into society, particularly focusing on the unique challenges faced by women and young persons.

He made this known at an event to hand over the packs to the beneficiaries, consisting of twenty male and four female ex-inmates, yesterday in Abuja.

“This distribution highlights our commitment to facilitating successful reintegration for ex-offenders. We recognise the importance of a gender-responsive approach, especially as we commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,” Nwakuche said.

The initiative provided starter packs in various trades to the selected ex-offenders, tailored to their chosen vocations, including tools for hairdressing, cosmetology, tailoring, metal work, fabrication, laundry, and other crafts.

The CG further pointed out that “These starter packs serve as a lifeline for these women, equipping them with the necessary resources to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

The NCoS has also emphasised the importance of addressing gender-specific issues within the criminal justice system, launching various programmes that include vocational training, formal education, and counselling services.

“By empowering women and offering them support, we are fostering economic independence and challenging societal stigmas that often marginalise female ex-offenders,” Nwakuche explained.

He added that as the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence are observed, the actions taken by the NCoS reinforce the connection between gender and criminal justice, highlighting the need for inclusive rehabilitation efforts.

He said, “Our work is a testament to our obligation to social justice and gender equality, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to thrive after incarceration.”