2004 ATBU Killing: I have never killed or issued directive for killing — Pantami

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has denied allegations circulating on social media that linked him to the 2004 killing of Sunday Achi, a student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Pantami made the statement on Tuesday in response to a post by X user @escobo123456, who accused him of involvement in the death of Sunday Achi, a 400-level Architecture student allegedly killed by a mob on campus 20 years ago.

@escobo123456 (Sodiq, who identifies as an ex-Muslim), wrote: “You that killed a student in ATBU, you’re now forming holier than thou. Ori e ti daru pantami.”

In response, Pantami rejected the claim and described it as “100% untrue.”

“Thank you for saying your mind. You are making an allegation that is 100% untrue. I have never killed or directed anyone to kill anyone in my life. Either directly or indirectly,” Pantami wrote.

He added that those with evidence should “help the relatives of the deceased and take the matter to court.”

The former minister also challenged his accuser to provide evidence or reveal verifiable personal details so he could pursue legal action, stating, “Alternatively, if you are strong enough, provide your full details so that I can take you to court for the false allegation.”

Pantami added, “Grok and other AI that you depend on get input from the available information online. It could be wrong many times. If you are sure of your allegations, take the matter to court.

“Otherwise, let us have your verifiable details, do that we can meet in court. FYI, I have never presented any fatwa in that regard to kill anyone. If you have no need for online comments.

“Take it to court. Do not depend on an immature Hausa translator. Once again, let me have our verifiable details (not on verifiablename on X) to take you to court for the allegations.”

The online dispute drew attention to a 2021 PUNCH interview with Professor Samuel Achi, father of the deceased student.

Achi said his son, who was a leader in a Christian students’ fellowship, was accused of circulating a tract alleged to contain blasphemous material. He maintained the tract contained no such content.

According to Achi, his son was strangled inside the ATBU mosque in the early hours of December 9, 2004, and his body was later found outside the building.

He stated that the then governors of Kaduna and Bauchi states assisted in recovering the corpse.

Achi also confirmed he was aware that Pantami served as Chief Imam of the ATBU mosque at the time, but did not directly accuse him of ordering or participating in the killing.

He said he had forgiven those responsible but insisted that “the blood of my son would always haunt whoever has a hand in killing him.”

The father of the late student said, “The incident happened in the early hours of the 9th of December (2004). It was from the night of December 8 to the early hours of December 9 that it happened. From the fact that I had; from clear indications; from the confirmed information that I had, he was not stoned. He was actually strangled inside the mosque. His body was discovered outside the university mosque.”

The don told The PUNCH, “As a Christian, my belief is that even though they killed him by pronouncing fatwa against him, he was doing God’s work, so, I don’t think we have to worry about it. God has comforted us and we have been able to forgive everybody that did that terrible act.

“Of course, we have no control over it, but the blood of my son would always haunt whoever has a hand in killing him.”

When asked specifically if he was aware that Pantami was the Chief Imam at the ATBU mosque at the time, the sexagenarian, who sounded slightly still heartbroken and not ready to reopen the memories, said, “Of cours,e yes, it is all over the place; I don’t want to go back on that.”