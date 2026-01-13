2026 Budget: Women Affairs allocation rises to N154.3b

The Federal Government has nearly doubled the budgetary allocation to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in the 2026 Appropriation Bill, raising it from N78.5 billion in 2025 to N154.3 billion in 2026, a 97 per cent increase.

A breakdown of the budget shows that the ministry will receive a total of N154,315,760,358, with N2.66 billion earmarked for personnel costs, N1.25 billion for overheads, and a significant N150.39 billion allocated to capital expenditure, signalling a renewed focus on programmes and projects targeted at women and girls.

The sharp increase marks one of the most substantial boosts the ministry has received in recent years, raising expectations among gender advocates and civil society organisations for tangible improvements in women’s welfare, protection and economic empowerment.

As of press time, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, had yet to formally comment on the new allocation.

Reacting to the development, the National President of the Women in Politics Forum (WiPF), Ebere Ifendu, welcomed the increase but cautioned that funding alone would not guarantee impact without effective release and utilisation.

“It’s good, but will there be cash backing?” Ifendu asked.

“We expect intentional expenditure. Health, education, social amenities and economic empowerment should be prioritised to bring women out of poverty. The girl child must be protected, and we want to see stronger policy and legal reforms to end all forms of violence against women and girls.”

She congratulated the minister and Nigerian women, expressing optimism that the current leadership is committed to ensuring women are protected and supported.

Similarly, the Director of the Safeguarding Centre, University of Lagos, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, described the increase as a positive development, noting that the Ministry of Women Affairs has historically been underfunded.

“This is a good development, and the minister deserves commendation for her sterling negotiation skills,” she said.

“Women Affairs has often been at the lowest rung of the ladder. We hope this increase will translate into real institutional reforms for women and girls, not just figures on paper.”

However, some concerns were raised about transparency and completeness of the allocation.

An anonymous source familiar with the ministry’s operations noted that the budget does not fully capture all its programme needs, particularly the Nigeria for Women Project, which was reportedly not adequately reflected in the appropriation.

With over N150 billion allocated to capital projects, stakeholders insist that the 2026 budget presents a critical opportunity for the government to demonstrate measurable impact, from reducing gender-based violence and expanding access to education and healthcare, to strengthening social protection and economic opportunities for women across the country.

As implementation unfolds, advocates say close monitoring, accountability and sustained engagement with civil society will be crucial to ensuring that the unprecedented allocation delivers meaningful change for Nigerian women and girls.