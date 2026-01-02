2026: Cleric hopeful of end to insecurity in Nigeria

A renowned cleric and planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Adamimogo Grace of Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has expressed optimism that insecurity will end in Nigeria in 2026, urging Nigerians to embrace love, religious tolerance and unity as pathways to lasting peace.

He said the country’s security challenges could be overcome if Nigerians genuinely love one another and reject religious intolerance, noting that unity would help expose the secrets behind terrorism and banditry and bring an end to violence.

Prophet Alo spoke with journalists after the crossover service at Jesus City Camp, Lekki Expressway, Lagos, on January 1, 2026.

According to him, prayer remains central to restoring peace in the country. He said, “Our foremost prayer is that the secrets of all those who are planning to bring war into South West and other parts of Nigeria should be exposed henceforth.”

The cleric explained that his advice to Nigerians on ending insecurity was based on three key principles, beginning with genuine love among citizens.

Continuing, he said, “Now to the advice for Nigerians, first I again want to advise Nigerians that we must truly love ourselves. At this material time, true love is the only thing that could end insecurity. As we understand in the Bible, when a war gets so hot, it is at this point, it is about to be won. When the war gets so tough, this is an indication that it is about to be won.

“If we truly show love to one another in this country, the secrets of these evil people would be exposed. It is this love that would help us to find out about their hideouts. I can assure you, if the three major ethnic tribes in Nigeria, could truly and genuinely love one another, this war against insecurity shall be won this year.”

Prophet Alo identified religious intolerance as one of the major causes of insecurity, calling on leaders of all faiths to promote peace and mutual respect.

He said, “Secondly, all true men of God of all faiths, Muslim, Christians and leaders of traditional religions, should ensure that we preach love for one another at a time like this.

“There must be religious tolerance. We lost true love for one another in the past, and that was why we have these challenges which insecurity is just one of them.

“A fundamental challenge we have in this country is religious intolerance, there is lack of love among the three faiths as Muslims see themselves as enemies of Christians, Christians also consider themselves as enemies of Muslims.

“In fact, among we Christians, we hate one another. But once we show true love to one another irrespective of our faiths, we shall win this year.”

The cleric further stressed the need for improved welfare for security personnel, describing it as the third pillar necessary for addressing insecurity.

According to him, “Thirdly, we must ensure that our security operatives and forces, and/or personnel are well taken care of.

“We must see to their welfare and well-being. This is very very important at this material time. And this is my advice on the issue of insecurity. We should also be very prayerful for this country.”

Beyond security, Prophet Alo also spoke on the new tax system introduced by the Federal Government, which has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians.

He said, “On the new tax system that is starting today, January 1, 2026. It does seem not many Nigerians truly understand the new tax system and it is the duty of our government to ensure everyone understands. Every nation that has become highly developed has a history of adequate payment of taxes.”

He urged transparency in the implementation of the tax regime, adding, “So, I advise our government to also be more transparent with this new tax regime by ensuing that they furnish us with what they would be using the money coming from the new tax system for.

“If they furnish us ahead of time, what the money to be realized through this new tax system would be used for, and they fulfill these pledges, this will make people to have faith in the system.”

The cleric said improved governance would restore public confidence, noting that visible development would strengthen trust in both security efforts and taxation.

Prophet Alo also disclosed plans for a spiritual tour, saying, “My sojourn to mount Sinai and other places, is part of my usual prayer plans annually. We are praying for the growth of our ministry, for our members and for our nation for peace to truly reign.”