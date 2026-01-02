2026 will expose corrupt, wicked leaders, says Olumba Olumba

Cleric urges Nigerians to embrace integrity

The spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu, has declared that 2026 will usher in divine judgment that will expose and punish corrupt leaders globally.



He proclaimed this at the Brotherhood’s headquarters in Calabar, Cross River State, during the New Year service, where he addressed critical global, moral, and spiritual issues.



According to Olumba Obu, several heads of institutions, groups, and political offices, in Nigeria and beyond, will face judgment in 2026. He stated that the year would mark a period when “justice will prevail as masks will fall and hidden intentions will come to light.”



He warned that leaders who govern with wickedness, greed, and arrogance would encounter uncontrollable challenges, while those who embrace humility, righteousness, and the fear of God would receive divine support through the Holy Spirit.



Addressing the growing global tensions, armament build-ups, and wars, the spiritual leader, who is revered by his followers as the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, urged world leaders to abandon instruments of destruction and return to the fear of God.

He called for peace, dialogue, reconciliation, and justice as the only sustainable paths forward.

Olumba Obu prayed that 2026 would be remembered not as a year of destruction, but as a year of divine restoration and global peace.

ALSO, the lead Pastor of Victory Life Bible Church, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, has charged Nigerians to ditch betrayals and live with integrity in 2026.



Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Achudume declared: “Enough is enough of betrayals of one another, betrayals of the nation, betrayal of trust the people have given to our leaders, whether pastor, imam or politician.”



He stressed that positions of leadership are held in trust for the people and should be used to help humanity.



The apostle lamented that Nigeria’s lack of credibility and honour has led to the nation being looked down upon globally.



Where we lack credibility and honour, the other parts of the world will look down on us as a people who are not serious,” he said.