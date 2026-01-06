2027: Asari-Dokubo pledges support for Wike, Tinubu

Former Niger Delta militant leader and activist, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has pledged his support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Asari-Dokubo, now a paramount Ruler in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, made the pledge when Wike paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Degema.

Expressing appreciation for the visit, Asari-Dokubo said Wike stood by him during difficult periods of his life, stressing that it was time to reciprocate the gesture.

Recalling his past struggles, he said, “As far back as 1992, I did not imagine I would be what I am today. You are my friend, and whatever is going to happen, I will stand by you to ensure success.”

Earlier, Wike explained that his visit to Degema was part of efforts to sensitise the people of the area on the decision of his political family to support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, adding that it was also important to pay him a courtesy visit.

“We understand that traditional rulers do not play politics, but we came to inform the people of Degema that we have decided to support President Tinubu. We appreciate the opportunity to speak to the people,” Wike said.

Wike’s visit to Asari is coming barely two days after he visited Ateke Tom, the Paramount Ruler of Okochiri in Okirika Local Government Area of the state, who is also an ex-warlord.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Elders Council has also endorsed President Tinubu for a second term under the platform of the “Renewed Hope Family”, an initiative championed by Wike.

Chairman of the council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, declared the endorsement during Wike’s “thank-you” visit to Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The political movement, tagged the “Rainbow Coalition”, brings together members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Alabraba, 86, said the Renewed Hope Family represented the right path for Rivers State, citing the benefits the state derived from supporting Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, Rivers State remained stable due to the decision of its people to vote for Tinubu in 2023.

Describing Wike as an icon of contemporary Nigerian politics, Alabraba commended his pragmatic leadership style and ability to inspire both the young and the old.

He also noted that Rivers State is multi-ethnic, adding that Wike ensured ethnic harmony during his tenure as governor.

“Rivers people know the right direction, and the Renewed Hope Agenda is the way forward in 2027,” he said.

Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack, lauded Wike for the developmental projects executed in the area during his time as governor.

“We followed you to support Tinubu, and today we are enjoying the benefits of that decision. We will do the same in 2027,” he said.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing the area, Lolo Opuende, said the people of Akuku-Toru would continue to follow Wike’s political direction.

“In 2027, we will stand by you and support the Renewed Hope Family to return President Tinubu for a second term,” he stated.

Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Council, Aboiye Bob-Fubara, commended Wike for his humility, statesmanship and commitment to inclusive governance, noting that the visit would further strengthen grassroots leadership.

In his remarks, Wike said the visit was to appreciate the people for their support since 2014, when he declared his intention to contest the governorship of Rivers State.

He also thanked them for embracing the Rainbow Coalition to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election, irrespective of party affiliation.

“This is the only state where the two major political parties are working together to return President Tinubu in 2027. The Rainbow Coalition exists nowhere else but Rivers State. That is why we are no longer talking about party politics but about renewed hope,” Wike said.