2027: Delta central APC stakeholders pledge loyalty to Tinubu, Oborevwori 

Leaders and other stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta Central Senatorial District, yesterday, converged on the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, for a high-level strategic meeting, pledging loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.



The gathering, which brought together senior government officials, party executives, leaders, other stakeholders, and grassroots mobilisers, focused on reinforcing unity, discipline, and internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections, with discussions centred on strengthening the party’s organisational framework, enhancing collaboration across all levels, and ensuring readiness for what stakeholders described as a defining political year.



Moving a motion to pledge loyalty of the Delta Central APC stakeholders to Tinubu and Oborevwori, which was seconded by Andrew Oru, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, they commended the President for the remarkable strides in national security and economic stability.



According to Keyamo, “Nigeria is beginning to record improved security across various regions,” attributing the progress to the President’s renewed commitment to confronting insecurity.

Keyamo also commended Oborevwori for the massive infrastructural development across Delta State, adding that the governor’s development strides were unequalled.



The minister urged party members to remain steadfast and united as APC congresses approach, cautioning aspirants that no one would secure the party’s ticket “from Abuja” without the endorsement of grassroots leaders. He emphasised that loyalty, internal alignment, and respect for party structures were non-negotiable for electoral success.

Reflecting on Delta State’s political history, the State Chairman of the party, Omeni Sobotie, underscored the strategic realignment from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.