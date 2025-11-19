2027: Group begs Tukur to vie for Nasarawa governorship

SUPPORTERS of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), from Nasarawa Western Senatorial zone, have called on Shehu Ahmed-Tukur to join the Nasarawa gubernatorial race in 2027.

The group, popularly known as Architect Shehu Ahmed Tukur Vanguard (ASAT), which is drawn from the five local government areas that constitute the Nasarawa South Senatorial District, made the call during a rally in Lafia, the state capital.

A cross-section of speakers cited Tukur’s numerous contributions to humanity as a qualification for the governorship seat.

Director General of the Architect Shehu Ahmed Tukur Vanguard (ASAT),

Abdullahi Yammani, who hails from Lafia Local Council, explained that the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule, had done well in transforming the state, noting that there was a need for a successor to consolidate on his achievements.

Yammani, however, pledged that they would not relent but continue calling and convincing Tukur to see reason for him to contest and contribute more to building the state.

Also speaking, Adamu Oyiko from Doma Local Government Area stated that people from his council are yearning for quality leadership in the state, and Tukur is at the top of the list of leaders the state needs.

From Umar Egbunu Muhammad, Lafia