2027: INEC laments waning public confidence in elections

Acknowledging a steep decline in public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process, which has remained fragile despite reforms carried out in recent election cycles, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to tackling growing voter apathy and strengthening public confidence in the electoral process as it begins early strategic preparations for the 2026 off-cycle elections and the 2027 General Election.

The commission stated this at a leadership workshop organised by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) for INEC’s leadership, being held from January 13 to 15, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos State.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, raised the concern yesterday, noting that the workshop was timely and coming at a period of leadership transition within the commission, marked by changes at the top and the retirement of several directors and senior management staff after years of service.

He stressed that institutional continuity must be anchored on clarity of purpose, integrity of leadership and unity of vision, rather than the mere preservation of structures. According to him, continuity does not imply sameness but the ability of the commission to faithfully carry forward its constitutional mandate while adapting to emerging realities.

Looking ahead to the 2026 off-cycle elections and the 2027 general election, the INEC chairman said Nigerians expect an electoral management body that is independent in thought and action, transparent in its processes, professional in conduct and credible in its outcomes. He said these expectations informed the commission’s ongoing induction and strategic retreat aimed at setting a clear direction for 2027 and beyond.

While acknowledging significant reforms recorded between 2015 and 2023, Amupitan admitted that public trust in elections remains weak, warning that democracy cannot thrive without confidence in the process. He noted that misinformation and disinformation have increasingly undermined public perception of elections.

“In an era where fake news travels faster than the truth, INEC is often compelled to defend its integrity against orchestrated falsehoods even before the first vote is cast,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to conducting free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in strict compliance with the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC regulations and guidelines, adding that rebuilding public confidence is a daily operational responsibility guiding every decision of the commission.

The INEC chairman also said the leadership workshop, which brought together all national commissioners, reflects the commission’s belief in collective leadership and shared responsibility in identifying electoral risks and seizing emerging opportunities.

Also speaking, IFES Regional Director for Africa and Country Director for Nigeria, Seray Jah, said the workshop marked the early strategic phase of preparations for the 2027 polls. Jah noted that the credibility of elections is largely shaped by decisions taken early in the electoral cycle.

Jah said IFES has partnered with INEC since 1998 to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system through support for strategic planning, election operations, technology deployment, institutional reform and inclusion.

He added that the workshop provides an opportunity for INEC’s leadership to reflect on emerging challenges, including complex logistics, the responsible use of technology, misinformation and artificial intelligence-driven risks, internal coordination and sustaining public confidence in a polarised environment.

The three-day workshop brought together INEC national commissioners, senior management staff and international partners to deliberate on strategic opportunities and challenges in electoral administration, with a focus on leadership, institutional resilience and public trust.

Jah reaffirmed IFES’ commitment to supporting INEC throughout the 2027 electoral cycle and beyond, while also acknowledging the support of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, in promoting electoral integrity and democratic governance in Nigeria.