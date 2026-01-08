2027: Karimi engages constituents, drums support for Tinubu

In a bid to build solid structures and rally support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of 2027, Senator Sunday Steve Karimi has engaged members of his constituency from across the seven local government areas in Kogi West.

The constituents, who came out in large numbers to his country home in Egbe, Kogi West, declared their unalloyed support for the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for Senator Karimi’s return to the Nigerian Senate.

The senator, while prioritising and harmonising the demands of the people, urged them to return to their various communities to drum up support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Karimi, in his response, stated that his priority is the success of President Tinubu and the APC. He noted that he is not in a political tussle with anyone in the state, calling on all critical stakeholders to unite and work together towards Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

He further engaged with his constituents, listening to their concerns and gathering their views on how he can effectively represent them.

During his address, he urged them to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending his tireless efforts to ensure the country’s progress and the security of its citizens, despite prevailing insecurity challenges allegedly aimed at undermining his administration.

The lawmaker encouraged his constituents not to lose hope, assuring them that their challenges are being discussed at the National Assembly with a view to finding swift solutions.

He also briefed them on the outcome of his meeting with the Brigade Commander in Lokoja on Wednesday concerning the prevailing insecurity in Kogi West. As a result of the meeting, he disclosed that troops would be deployed to Olle-Bunu, Jege, Odo-Ere, Idofin and Isanlu communities, which would further enhance the security of his people.

When asked about the delay regarding the Kabba–Egbe Road, Karimi explained, “The Federal Ministry of Works is awaiting approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement to commence the project. I have personally contributed N3 billion — N2 billion from my constituency allowance and an additional N1 billion — to supplement the project’s funding and expedite its completion.”

He also pledged to continue to lobby for initiatives that would advance the development and progress of the entire region.