2027: Kwankwaso conditionally open for APC, says NNPP chair

Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, may not hesitate to realign his political interest if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ‘mends’ its ways.

The fresh condition on the impending return of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement to APC came on the heels of “unprecedented acquittance” between Kwankwaso and former APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Responding to questions during a press conference at the party secretariat in Kano State, NNPP Chairman, Hashim Dungurawa, revealed that as a seasoned democrat, Kwankwaso is amenable to the 2027 campaigns.

Dungurawa, however, insisted that the ruling party must be ready for political negotiation and realignment with the NNPP, stating the leadership of the opposition party would remain resolute in its philosophy and would not succumb to undue pressure.

The opposition leader said the APC has intensified lobbying and tactical pressure to lure Kwankwaso to its fold, considering his political dexterity, even though he (Dungurawa) insisted the APC do not have a better option than Kwankwaso to reclaim Kano.

Speaking on the recent meeting between Kwankwaso and Ganduje and subsequent contact between Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Ganduje, the NNPP chairman insisted that the development was coincidental.

Responding to the recent defection of members of the NNPP in the National Assembly to the APC, Dungurawa emphasised that, as much as the party regrets losing members to the ruling party, the defectors would find it more difficult to survive in their new platform.